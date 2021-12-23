 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ road loss against Rams

By Wilson Conn
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks haven’t been super talkative at their press conferences during the last two days following the loss at the Rams, which ended any sliver of hope the team had at making the playoffs. Of course, there will be questions asked after this season about the future of a number of key people within the franchise, a possibility which Pete Carroll addressed after the loss.

One of the biggest offensive issues this season has been the lack of rapport between Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf.

Russell Wilson has connected well with Tyler Lockett this year, but Lockett spent this week on the COVID-19 list.

Speaking of COVID-19, Carroll confirmed that it was LB Coach John Glenn who tested positive last week. Alex Collins was activated from the list Wednesday, while Will Dissly was added to it.

In other injury news:

I’ve left this for the end, hoping that most of you won’t get this far and rekindle your rage from last night, but...

