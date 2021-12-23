News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ road loss against Rams

The Seahawks haven’t been super talkative at their press conferences during the last two days following the loss at the Rams, which ended any sliver of hope the team had at making the playoffs. Of course, there will be questions asked after this season about the future of a number of key people within the franchise, a possibility which Pete Carroll addressed after the loss.

Asked about his commitment to the Seahawks franchise, coach Pete Carroll said he's not thinking in any sense about his future, just focused on the present. "There's no time spent on it. There's no conversations. We're just digging in every day and doing the work that we do.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 22, 2021

One of the biggest offensive issues this season has been the lack of rapport between Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf.

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf: "They are trying their ass off to play right...We are trying to get the ball there. We’ve just got to throw it and catch it and make the plays..We’ve got to throw it better, and we’ve got to make sure that we make our plays.” #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 22, 2021

Russell Wilson on underthrown ball to DK Metcalf: "I tried to get it out of my hand before I got hit and just try to put some air under it and let him go get it. ... That was the one I wish we could have back." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 22, 2021

Russell Wilson has connected well with Tyler Lockett this year, but Lockett spent this week on the COVID-19 list.

Pete Carroll said it was tough to not have Tyler Lockett: "This is the kind of game he would have been a factor in for sure." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 22, 2021

Speaking of COVID-19, Carroll confirmed that it was LB Coach John Glenn who tested positive last week. Alex Collins was activated from the list Wednesday, while Will Dissly was added to it.

Pete Carroll confirms linebackers coach John Glenn tested positive for COVID-19. Team announced over weekend he would not coach at the game due to an illness. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 22, 2021

Pete Carroll said a couple of the Seahawks on the COVID-19 list are "real close" to getting cleared and that Tyler Lockett is one of them. Said TE Will Dissly, who landed on the list today, felt nothing more than a bit of a stuffy nose. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 22, 2021

In other injury news:

LB Jon Rhattigan hurt his ACL last night, per Carroll. No word on the severity but he's "banged up." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 22, 2021

Pete Carroll says he, Seahawks, Russell Wilson aren't making excuses, and that Wilson says he's all good physically.



But: "This is a finely tuned athlete. And he's still got a finger on his throwing hand that is on the rebound." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 22, 2021

