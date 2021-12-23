Seahawks may get third-ever snow game at Lumen Field this Sunday

In a season filled with very few things to cheer about, Seahawks fans may get a day-late Christmas present this Sunday.

The weather forecast for Sunday gives a pretty decent shot of significant snowfall in Seattle. Should it snow, it would be just the third-ever Seahawks home game with snow on the field. There is currently greater than a 95% chance of at least one inch of snowfall, and a 25% chance of six inches.

⚠️❄️ MOST LIKELY SNOW PERIOD

The most likely time frame for snowfall appears to be SAT Night thru SUN Night. Here are the 48-hr accumulation probabilities for that period.



BOTTOM LINE: Much of the lowlands could see 3-5" of snow in the most likely scenario. #wawx pic.twitter.com/35icjbTHU4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 22, 2021

The Seahawks have not played a home snow game during the Pete Carroll era. In fact, the last time the Seahawks played a home snow game was in Mike Holmgren’s penultimate game as head coach, a 13-3 win over the New York Jets in 2008. The Seahawks’ only other home snow game was against the Packers in November of 2006; the ‘Hawks won 34-24.

In my opinion, snow football is the most exciting type of game to watch, and I’m glad to see the Seahawks getting their first in a while at home. Hopefully the Seahawks and Bears don’t bore us with their offenses!