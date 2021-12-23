Pre-Snap Reads 12/23: Pete Carroll explains why Russell Wilson isn’t running much

Seahawks News

Bears at Seahawks spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 16 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 16 game between the Bears and Seahawks.

'It's Bittersweet': Trio of Sacks Not Enough For Carlos Dunlap, Seahawks in Loss to Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Carlos Dunlap had his best game of the season, but it was all for naught as the Seahawks saw their playoff hopes dashed in a 20-10 loss to the Rams.

Huard on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's throws: 'Russ just is not Russ'

Russell Wilson's finger injury is still impacting his throwing ability, according to Brock Huard, who called Tuesday's Seahawks loss for FOX.

Heaps: What went into Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap's 3-sack game

Veteran Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap had a breakout three-sack performance against the Rams. Jake Heaps explains how it happened.

Pete Carroll Show: Why Seahawks' Russell Wilson isn't running much

After the Seahawks' latest loss to the Rams, head coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on the play of QB Russell Wilson and the offense.

The Ram Wham is deep in the heads of Wilson and Seahawks – Sportspress Northwest

Picking through the wreckage of a tumultuous week that made for the first losing season of Russell Wilson’s Seattle career, one thing stands out.

Wednesday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ 20-10 Loss To The Los Angeles Rams

See what local and national media had to say following our Week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks at Rams

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe review a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Re-assessing the futures of Wilson, Carroll & Schneider « Seahawks Draft Blog

Exactly a month ago I wrote an article assessing the futures of Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

Analysis: Wilson can’t come through for Seahawks to conclude wacky week - The Columbian

Seattle (5-9) is guaranteed of finishing with a losing record for the first time in Russell Wilson’s career. The Seahawks aren’t officially eliminated from the postseason, but would need an unlikely set of circumstances to play out over the final three weeks to reach the playoffs.

Pete Carroll answers why Russell Wilson isn’t playing well | Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson says he’s healthy. Pete Carroll says it’s been “a challenge” for the Seahawks quarterback returning from surgery. Seattle’s playoff run is done.

NFC West News

Why the 49ers Will Win Out the Rest of the Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Winning out for the San Francisco 49ers is very well within their capabilities.

Shanaplan: Donte Whitner explains how Tartt and Ward could help Ambry Thomas - Niners Nation

Plus, a preview of the Titans.

Arizona Cardinals cling to division lead as NFC Playoff Picture gets crowded - Revenge of the Birds

For the Arizona Cardinals, two weeks has changed everything.

Cardinals Practice Notes: No James Conner, Rondale Moore on the Field - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals injury news as several starters miss practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 Win Over Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks?

Rams-Seahawks: Sony Michel was a HUGE addition and 3 more things learnt - Turf Show Times

Sony Michel is the most important addition to the Rams this season and three more things I know now!

Around The NFL

Explaining how the Saints defense shut down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers – The Athletic

The Saints swept Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and again this season after their Week 15 9-0 victory.

Joe Burrow believes low COVID-19 totals among Bengals partly due to Cincinnati's lack of nightlife

The Bengals currently have just one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Joe Burrow believes Cincy's lack of nightlife is helping the team keep its numbers down.

Inside Aaron Rodgers' historic pursuit of Brett Favre's TD record with the Green Bay Packers

Rodgers is on the verge of breaking a record he never thought he could touch. Here's how he's done it.

Colts lead way with seven Pro Bowl selections - National Football Post

The Indianapolis Colts led the way with seven Pro Bowl selections when the rosters were announced Wednesday evening.

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles? Saints? Vikings? Race for NFC's final wild card isn't pretty

How does NFL playoff expansion look? It's with three deeply flawed 7-7 teams fighting for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

NFL Playoff Projection: Two massive Week 16 games should decide division titles

Somehow, we get Washington Football Team on Sunday night when the NFL has what amounts to two division title games. So much for flexing.

Stiff Competition Atop the Latest Coach Rankings | Football Outsiders

While the battle for the top coach continues to be close, some shuffling among the top five took place after the competition of Week 15.

Packers Questions and NFL Awards Overview | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders Live! takes your questions for another Ask Me Anything (AMA) heading into NFL Week 16. Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier hosted this week's AMA with special guest and FO contributors, J.P. Acosta and Tom Gower.

'Hard Knocks' details preparation behind Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's game-sealing TD run vs. Patriots

In episode six of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts,' we get a look behind the scenes of RBs coach Scottie Montgomery coaching Jonathan Taylor ahead of his big game against the New England Patriots.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Previews (aka Playoffs: The Sequel)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 16 fantasy slate.