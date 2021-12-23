Russell Wilson admits he ‘definitely’ wasn’t 100% returning from finger injury

The typical recovery timeline for Russell Wilson’s finger injury is 6-8 weeks, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was back in just 5 weeks. Needless to say, Wilson’s first couple of games coming back from injury were not good, and the offense scored just 28 points over the span of three consecutive losses.

You knew that Wilson wasn’t 100% just from the fact that Seattle ran zero plays from under center in the shutout loss against the Green Bay Packers. Both Pete Carroll and Wilson himself have largely shrugged off the right middle finger as some sort of serious issue, but at Wednesday’s virtual press conference Wilson finally told everyone the clear answer.

Russell Wilson with one of his more frank comments on his injury today saying of the Green Bay game "was I 100 percent? Definitely not.'' Said it wasn't until six weeks after injury that "I felt really good.'' But also noted he'd played "banged up'' before and felt he could play. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 23, 2021

Russell Wilson says for first time he "obviously" wasn't 100% when he returned to Seahawks after 4 weeks from finger surgery to play Nov. 14 at Green Bay, the 1st shutout of his career. Says it took two games played before he felt "really good," and full go last "several games" — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 23, 2021

In other words, Wilson rushed back from injury. And there’s no other way to get around that. Of course, by coming back ahead of the timeline, it created a situation where Pete Carroll is either damned if he does or damned if he doesn’t. If Wilson says he’s ready to return and he’s off of IR, clearly he plays over Geno Smith. However, had Carroll opted with Geno over a Wilson who was off the injury report and seemingly ready to go, there would be plenty of second-guessing if Smith struggled and failed to deliver wins.

Wilson did look better in the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, but was dreadful against the Los Angeles Rams, going 17/31 for 156 yards and an interception while completing just 1 of 11 pass attempts 10+ yards down the field.

After being on the injury report with a tweaked ankle on Wednesday, Russ was a full participant in practice on Thursday.