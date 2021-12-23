Gabe Jackson, Al Woods notable Seahawks held out of Thursday’s practice for Bears game

Since the Seattle Seahawks played their unconventionally late Week 15 game this past Tuesday in Los Angeles, they were graciously given Wednesday off from practice. While Seattle still did release a practice report for Wednesday it was just an “estimation” and it surprisingly featured Russell Wilson with an ankle injury. The Seahawks then released their first official practice report for the week and it was a near carbon copy of Wednesday’s “estimation.”

Again, stars Russell Wilson and Quandre Diggs are listed on the report but as full participants along with Ethan Pocic. Just as with yesterday’s report, the limited participants featured receivers DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain, defensive lineman Poona Ford, and running back Alex Collins, who is just coming off the COVID-19/reserve list alongside wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Starting right guard Gabe Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan both did not practice with knee injuries and Rhattigan’s is potentially serious as it was an ACL injury according to Pete Carroll. Defensive lineman Al Woods also did not participate in practice.