Pre-Snap Reads 12/24: Seahawks offseason already starting to heat up

Seahawks News

Will Quandre Diggs stay in Seattle? The considerations for each Seahawks UFA – The Athletic

Seattle has three more games to evaluate its players on expiring contracts, including Diggs, just named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seattle Seahawks' 20-10 Loss to Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Held back by a poor performance from quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks suffered the killing blow to their slim playoff odds with a 20-10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday night. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez reflect on the game and offer up their final observations.

Rost's Seahawks Q&A: The big decisions Seattle now faces

Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle's Jake and Stacy answers your Seahawks questions about pending free agents, DK Metcalf and more.

Thursday Round-Up: Pete Carroll and Matt Hasselbeck Discuss Week 15 Loss To Rams

Carroll joined Mike Salk and Hasselbeck on ‘The Matt Hasselbeck Show’ on 710 ESPN Seattle to discuss the good and bad from Tuesday’s loss.

NFC West News

49ers blow a 10-point halftime lead after multiple mistakes to lose to the Titans 20-17 - Niners Nation

A disastrous loss for the Niners.

49ers Cannot Overcome Jimmy Garoppolo’s Turnovers in 20-17 Loss to Titans - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo is the largely to blame for the 49ers losing to the Titans.

Rams at Vikings Week 16 Preview: L.A. Can Lock in Playoff Spot With a Win - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cam Akers injury update: Rams activate Akers, so when does he return? - Turf Show Times

The running back was designated for return on Thursday.

Cardinals Practice Notes; James Conner to be Game-Day Decision vs. Colts - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals also added a new punter to fill in for Andy Lee, who is on the COVID-19 list.

The Importance of Kliff and Kyler - Revenge of the Birds

If back in Week 1 of the 2021 season, a writer brandishing a Nostradamus wand would inform us that the Arizona Cardinals would start the season 7-0, would win their first 7 road games all by 10 points or more (including all three NFC West rivals) and by Week 16 would clinch their first playoff berth since 2015, what would you have said?

Around The NFL

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers - Tennessee Titans- ESPN

The Titans wide receiver had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

The Titans moved a spot following their win, but the big news from Thursday night is Dallas clinching a playoff berth. Here is the current postseason outlook heading into Saturday's games.

Seven teams could join Packers in NFL playoff field - National Football Post

Only the Green Bay Packers have punched their ticket to the playoffs as Week 16 of the NFL season approaches.

With Urban Meyer gone, which NFL coaches are now on the hottest seat?

By virtue of two of the most catastrophic head coaching departures in NFL history, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars can start tracing their finger around a silver lining on Monday.

Saints reportedly will start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins on Monday

In Drew Brees' 15-year span with the New Orleans Saints, the franchise started only five different quarterbacks.

L.A. Story: Rams, Chargers Set to Dominate Fantasy Playoffs | Football Outsiders

With games against subpar defenses in cushy dome stadiums this weekend, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, and the rest of their Los Angeles teammates seem poised to put up big numbers.

Detroit Loss Exposed Flaws in Arizona's Offense | Football Outsiders

Kyler Murray looks shaky. Kliff Kingsbury's play designs leave a lot to be desired. And the losses of DeAndre Hopkins and others have caused a severe talent drain.

Is this the best Chiefs TEAM of the Patrick Mahomes era? Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why this could be the best Chiefs team of the Patrick Mahomes era. Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates and much more.

Move The Sticks: Preview of Christmas Day games & look at top 5 of draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks preview 49ers-Titans, Browns-Packers and Colts-Cardinals. Then, they focus on the trend of bigger wide receivers and break down the current top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.