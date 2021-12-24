Bears to start Nick Foles at quarterback vs. Seahawks

Did you know Nick Foles was still on the Chicago Bears roster? Well now you do.

Justin Fields’ ankle injury from Monday was apparently a little more serious than thought, and with Andy Dalton ruled out because of a groin injury, that leaves head coach Matt Nagy with no other choice but to break the “In case of emergency” glass and start Nick Foles against the Seattle Seahawks.

Update: Matt Nagy just told reporters that Nick Foles will start and Fields may or may not serve as the backup. https://t.co/GiljTavNoJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

Foles’ cap hit is $6.6 million for this season, as the Bears took on that outrageous contract that the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Foles in the 2019 season. He started seven games for Chicago last season, throwing 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while racking up a record of 2-5. Foles will forever be known for his remarkable postseason run with the Philadelphia Eagles, culminating in a Super Bowl MVP for his fantastic showing in the team’s 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in 2018.

By the way, does anyone remember the last (and only) time Foles started against the Seahawks? Yeah, it ended up being far and away his best game with the St. Louis Rams.

Stat that means nothing: Nick Foles has one career start against the Seahawks — 2015 when he played for the St. Louis Rams. He completed 18-of-27 passes for 297 yards and a TD in a 34-31 Rams win.



Fun fact: Jimmy Graham caught a TD in that game for Seattle. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 24, 2021

As for Justin Fields, he’s listed as questionable and may serve as the backup. If not... then maybe Cade McNown or Shane Matthews or Rex Grossman could be available over the weekend.