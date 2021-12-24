Seahawks vs. Bears predictions: Even Chicago’s pundits are picking the Seahawks

It’s been a long time since the Seattle Seahawks were this deep into the season and had absolutely nothing to play for. They will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will finish below .500 for the first time since 2011.

But there are still three weeks left in the season and I still like having Seahawks football in my life even if it can often produce an unhealthy level of annoyance and irritation. This Sunday in a likely snowy Seattle they will take on the Chicago Bears (4-10), who will be cleaning house presumably when their season is over.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is just 42 points, adjusted down from 43 after it was confirmed that Nick Foles will start in place of the injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

Who does the national media think will win this game between two teams without a 2022 first-round pick? It’s all Seahawks over at The Athletic.

NFL Live host Laura Rutledge is the lone Bears pick among the panel over at ESPN. The pundits at CBS Sports are all on the Seahawks train... even Pete Prisco!

At a localized level, everyone on the Chicago Sun-Times picked the Seahawks, which is humorous considering Seattle is just a game up in the win column, but Chicago has also at times looked worse than their 4-10 record suggests. Only Rick Telander has Seattle winning by multiple possessions, though.

It’s a clean sweep on the Seattle Times staff, although none of the four writers predicts either team exceeds 21 points.

Lastly, our Tallysight predictions:

