Travis Homer, Pier Olivier-Lestage Activated off COVID List

The Seattle Seahawks continue to get healthier ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. On Friday, running back Travis Homer and practice squad offensive guard Pier Olivier-Lestage were activated off of the COVID List.

Homer is the third player on the active roster to return from the COVID list this week after missing Tuesday’s game against the Rams, joining Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins who were activated earlier in the week.

Homer has carried the ball 14 times this year for 146 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 15 passes for 138 yards, and taking a long fake punt to the house for a score in the win over the San Francisco 49ers back on December 5. He and Collins will rejoin Rashaad Penny and Deejay Dallas in what is now a much deeper running back room than it has been the last couple of weeks.

Five active players still remain on the COVID list for the Seahawks in Will Dissly, Kerry Hyder Jr., Bryan Mone, DJ Reed and Brandon Shell.