Pre-Snap Reads 12/25: Merry Christmas!

Seahawks News

Seattle Overload, Episode 21: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks' Offense Falter in 20-10 Loss to Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Spend a part of your Christmas Eve with Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon as the duo discuss the Seahawks' offensive performance versus the Rams in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

Clayton: Seahawks can start an important strong finish vs Bears

The Seahawks may be missing out of the playoffs, but a win Sunday over a struggling and depleted Bears team would carry a lot of importance.

Huard: Seahawks have promising young core taking shape on defense

Former NFL QB Brock Huard is seeing promising signs from lesser established players at each level of the Seahawks' defense.

NFL needs to fix covid policy to avert another Seahawks-level mess – Sportspress Northwest

Once darlings of the NFL, the Seahawks this week find themselves outside the closed ballroom, peering through keyholes (look it up, kids) to see only flashes of color from the pre-playoff dance among the landed gentry.

Seahawks Mailbag: DK Metcalf’s Season, Eggnog & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Xmas notes: Why it’s time to root for the Jets & Texans « Seahawks Draft Blog

Merry Christmas to all of you who make up this community. Your continued support is much appreciated — both in terms of your comments, your Patreons and your YouTube Super Chats. This is going to be the 14th off-season I’ve covered. The blog has changed and evolved so much in that time. But I still think it remains the best place to talk Seahawks. That’s down to you. So thank you.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Updated Playoff Scenarios - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals are in with a win Saturday or if any one of three teams (Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia) lose or tie.

Cardinals worked out 7 specialists after P Andy Lee landed on COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad this week after starting punter Andy Lee tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID list.

My 2021 Arizona Cardinals Wish List - Revenge of the Birds

It’s Christmas Eve! Here’s my wish list for this year’s Cardinals team.

49ers news: Missed opportunities on both sides of the ball lead to devastating loss in Tennessee - Niners Nation

Those came back to bite the 49ers.

5 Takeaways from the 49ers Loss to the Tennessee Titans - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The real Jimmy Garoppolo showed up again, plus four other takeaways from the 49ers' clunker in Nashville.

Kawakami: The 49ers’ ceiling is all too visible — they’re still likely a playoff team, but what does that mean? – The Athletic

The loss to the Titans was more proof that the 49ers are limited by their quarterback and their poor cornerbacks.

Rams legend Torry Holt has shaped communities since childhood — now, he hopes to join that of football’s elite – The Athletic

Torry Holt's football career set him on a Hall of Fame path. But his remarkable life story puts him in cherished communities everywhere.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Week 16 Prediction and Picks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings Week 16 matchup.

NFL wide receivers showing rapid decline recently: What happened over-30 WRs? - Turf Show Times

Do wide receivers "matter"?

Around The NFL

NFL Week 16 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Playoff race implications. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 16.

NFL Week 16 injury updates - News on Lamar Jackson, Darren Waller, Adam Thielen and more

Heading into Week 16 of the NFL season, our reporters have the latest injury and COVID-19 developments around the league.

Carroll: Top Week 16 TD Scorer Prop Picks - National Football Post

We have just three full weeks of NFL action left, and it’s important we make the most of it.

No Fun League: Bills' Spencer Brown fined $5K for celebrating TD with fan's beer

There is perhaps no greater honor for a Buffalo Bills fan than a player choosing you — and your beer — to celebrate a touchdown in Orchard Park.

Staley Defends Fourth-Down Play Calls | Football Outsiders

The Chargers coach explain his philosophy in this edition of the Week in Quotes.

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Tom Brady drops out of top five; Cooper Kupp in

There's been a shuffle in the top five of David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings. Who's in? Who's out? And how does the rest of the pecking order shake out.

Report: Bears could make major front office change

The Chicago Bears are expected to make significant changes this offseason, and that may go beyond the obvious one that everyone sees coming.