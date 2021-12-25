Seahawks move Kerry Hyder off, Bless Austin onto COVID list

It’s Christmas Day, which for fans of the Seattle Seahawks that means preparing to play what is likely to be the final game of the 2021 season for which the team takes the field before being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. The season to this point has been long and injury riddled, and with just three games remaining, there is little time before attention will be turned to the combine, free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, before the Hawks officially pack it in for 2021 and turn their attention to the offseason, Sunday they will host the Chicago Bears in the final game played at Lumen Field during what has been a challenging calendar year. That said, the challenges don’t all appear to be in the past, as the Hawks will need to deal with the Bears while still dealing with the ongoing COVID outbreak, which saw yet another member of the roster added to the COVID protocols Saturday.

Thus, the Seahawks get Kerry Hyder back on the defensive front, but will now be down Bless Austin in the back seven, a group that was already missing D.J. Reed. So, Sunday could be a challenge for a secondary that is set to face Super Bowl winning quarterback Nick Foles.