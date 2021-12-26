Seahawks vs. Bears 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-9) and Chicago Bears (4-10) are both playing for pride now. I suppose the Seahawks aren’t mathematically eliminated from a postseason berth yet but that’s just a matter of time at this point. The Bears are definitely out of it and will likely be making widespread changes in the offseason.
There isn’t a whole lot to say, I guess. Seattle is a bad football team and that’s not something we’ve had to endure for a long time, and never under Russell Wilson. It’s been a frustrating year and all we can hope for is that we don’t see any more serious injuries over the final three weeks and that the team can have fun and actually be fun. As for the Bears, we won’t see Justin Fields on the field, as the rookie is dealing with an ankle injury. Nick Foles gets the start at quarterback, so I guess this is a matchup between two Super Bowl champions now!
Oh yeah, and expect snow on the ground by kickoff in Seattle. Woo hoo!
Here are all the details you need for this holiday weekend game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, December 26th, 2021
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)
Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith and Aqib Talib (reporter: Jen Hale)
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)
Online Streaming: Fubo.tv | Fox Sports | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YoutubeTV
Current 53-man roster: Click here
Opposition site: Windy City Gridiron
Odds
Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 42 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Follow Field Gulls on social media!
Twitter - @FieldGulls
Facebook - Field Gulls: For Seattle Seahawks News and Analysis
Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings
October
Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
November
Week 9, 11/7: BYE
Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers
Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team
December
Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 14, 12/12: W 33-13 at Houston Texans
Week 15, 12/19: L 20-10 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
January
Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Loading comments...