Seahawks vs. Bears 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-9) and Chicago Bears (4-10) are both playing for pride now. I suppose the Seahawks aren’t mathematically eliminated from a postseason berth yet but that’s just a matter of time at this point. The Bears are definitely out of it and will likely be making widespread changes in the offseason.

There isn’t a whole lot to say, I guess. Seattle is a bad football team and that’s not something we’ve had to endure for a long time, and never under Russell Wilson. It’s been a frustrating year and all we can hope for is that we don’t see any more serious injuries over the final three weeks and that the team can have fun and actually be fun. As for the Bears, we won’t see Justin Fields on the field, as the rookie is dealing with an ankle injury. Nick Foles gets the start at quarterback, so I guess this is a matchup between two Super Bowl champions now!

Oh yeah, and expect snow on the ground by kickoff in Seattle. Woo hoo!

Here are all the details you need for this holiday weekend game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 26th, 2021

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith and Aqib Talib (reporter: Jen Hale)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Windy City Gridiron

Odds

Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 42 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

