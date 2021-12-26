Nick Foles and the Seattle Seahawks...

When the Seattle Seahawks take on the visiting Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon, it will be only the second time that the starting Windy City QB has had an opportunity to take on a Pete Carroll defense. Nick Foles has one career matchup against Seattle in the regular season, and it was not an auspicious day for the Hawks, to put it lightly. You have to go all the way back to the 2015 season opener, when Seattle went on the road to face the then St. Louis but now Los Angeles Rams.

Despite finishing the season as DVOA champs, according to Football Outsiders, Seattle started out struggling mightily that season before Russ donned his chef’s hat for the first time and introduced the world to his lights out pocket passing. But back to the matter at hand, the final box score looked like this.

The last (and only) time Nick Foles led a team against the Seahawks during the regular season. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/STPvfm6Ir0 — Stan 'the boy' Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) December 26, 2021

Neither Foles nor Wilson absolutely lit up the stat sheet as passers, but perhaps even more noteworthy was that this was Jeff Fisher’s final full season as the coach of the Rams, and two of the their seven wins that season came over the Seahawks. Unfortunately, getting swept by these particular division rivals is not a particularly new phenomenon, but I digress...

Nick Foles has definitely had an up-and-down career (to make the understatement of the century), but he is a capable and competent signal caller. Seattle has not exactly been lights-out against backup QBs this year (hello, Colt McCoy and Taylor Heinicke). Hopefully they can make some noise against a Chicago team that has struggled all season long. If nothing else, this is a fun opportunity to watch the team play a most-likely meaningless game that shouldn’t be too stressful for anybody. And as sad as that makes me to write, I hope that the Hawks can get a little bit of redemption against the Brady-Slayer and put the “L” back in “FoLes.”