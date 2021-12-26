Kerry Hyder inactive for Seahawks against Bears

It’s a snowy Sunday on the day after Christmas in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the Chicago Bears in a Week 16 matchup as both teams look to close out the season.

Both the Seahawks and Bears have battled questions at the quarterback position for much of this season. For Seattle, of course, the questions revolved around the injured middle finger of Russell Wilson that was both broken and sprained, while the Bears have had to deal with addressing how much playing time to give rookie Justin Fields. Wilson’s finger has healed enough that he’s not heading to the bench anytime soon, while an injury to Justin Fields makes the question easy to answer this week, with Nick Foles getting the start for the Bears.

In any case, when the teams take the field in Week 16, the players the Seahawks will not dress Kerry Hyder or Alex Collins after both were activated from the COVID list in recent days.

So, the inactives list for the Seahawks Sunday are: