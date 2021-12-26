Seattle Seahawks freaking embarrass themselves, lose 25-24 to Chicago Bears

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 4th quarter collapse against a Chicago Bears (5-10) team that started Nick Foles at quarterback. They had a 24-14 lead and ended up losing 25-24. Russell Wilson was largely terrible in the 2nd half outside of his TD to Gerald Everett. Rashaad Penny had 135 yards rushing and a touchdown, Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green had multiple sacks of Foles, yet it didn’t matter.

This team is going to finish last in the NFC West. They are bad. No one’s job should be safe after a season like this one.

If you went to the game in-person and braved the snowy conditions, you have my sympathies for watching the worst product this team has put out since 2009, when Jim Mora got fired.

1st Half

Both teams started 3-and-out in the snowy conditions, but the Seahawks’ second possession saw Rashaad Penny rip off a 25-yard run and Russell Wilson find DK Metcalf for a 41-yard touchdown on 3rd down to open the scoring! 7-0 Seahawks.

It started with a moon ball and ended with a moonwalk into the end zone. @DangeRussWilson to @dkm14 for the 41-yard touchdown.



#CHIvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/kFC5bzdr7w — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 26, 2021

The Bears embarked on a 16-play drive that saw multiple 3rd down conversions and a questionable pass interference on Ugo Amadi. Still, the Seahawks defense was stingy at the goal line and Nick Foles threw it short of the end zone for some reason on 4th and goal at the 4. Jordyn Brooks with the stop and the turnover on downs... which Seattle promptly wasted by going three-and-out. A poor punt by Michael Dickson and a big return by Dazz Newsome resulted in the Bears getting it back at the Seattle 15. This time around they would punch it in from a yard out thanks to David Montgomery. 7-7.

Hey, how about a length Seahawks drive? They can do those, too! A 12-play, 74-yard march down the field capped off by a Rashaad Penny 3-yard waltz into the end zone. Gerald Everett had two third-down conversions and made the key block to spring Penny towards paydirt. 14-7 Seahawks.

A big block from @lightningstrk12 allows @pennyhendrixx to coast into the end zone for six.



#CHIvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/Z4mQ0zGVmq — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 26, 2021

An apparent strip sack of Nick Foles by Carlos Dunlap and a recovery by Ugo Amadi was nullified upon video review. No turnover for the Seahawks defense, but they did eventually force a punt and get the ball back to Seattle in the two-minute drill. Russell Wilson quickly led them down the field but Wilson was fortunate not to get intercepted in the end zone, as Dee Eskridge had to help break up Artie Burns’ would-be pick. Jason Myers added some more points before halftime. 17-7 Seahawks.

2nd Half

The Bears punted on their opening 2nd half drive, gifting the Seahawks great field position at midfield. Naturally, they went three-and-out after a poor throw by Wilson to DK Metcalf was way overthrown on 3rd down. Instead of going for it on 4th and 4 in Chicago territory, Pete Carroll punted and the Bears responded with a touchdown. Nothing like a 10-play, 82-yard drive culminating in a 20-yard untouched run to the end zone for rookie RB Khalil Herbert. 17-14 Seahawks.

Back came the Seahawks with a 4-play, 61-yard drive! A 32-yard run by Rashaad Penny and a 24-yard touchdown to Gerald Everett made up the bulk of the distance to get another seven on the board. 24-14 Seahawks.

A little pitch and catch from 24 yards out for @DangeRussWilson and @lightningstrk12.



#CHIvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/zr1cfqojFb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 26, 2021

Chicago easily carved up the Seahawks defense up until they got into the red zone, then things stalled out. A sack by Rasheem Green, a false start by Germain Ifedi (heh heh), and a Foles incomplete pass prompted a field goal attempt by Cairo Santos. 24-17 Seahawks.

Another massive run by Rashaad Penny put the Seahawks in the red zone, but a bad sack by Russell (and Robert Quinn’s 2nd of the game) prompted another Jason Myers field goal from 39... and he put it wide left.

Chicago did not take advantage of their golden opportunity, as the Bears failed on 4th and 4 after Nick Foles opted not to run for the first but instead throw a contested ball down the field and incomplete! Turnover on downs with 5 minutes left. The Seahawks were in field goal range and uh... yeah, they ended up punting. Holding penalty by Colby Parkinson proved pivotal.

After a touchback on Michael Dickson’s punt, Darnell Mooney rumbled his way for 30 yards and add 15 yards for Darrell Taylor’s roughing the passer penalty. A couple of more completions put the Bears at the Seahawks’ 11 at the two-minute warning. Good stuff!

Carlos Dunlap strip-sacked Foles, only for the Bears to recover. Incomplete pass by Foles out of the end zone on 2nd and 14. Then 3rd and 14 there’s a Jimmy Graham touchdown against his old team. Bears go for two with 1:01 left and they get it. Foles to Damiere Byrd in the back of the end zone. 25-24 Bears.

A checkdown by Wilson to Dallas didn’t gain much. A holding penalty backed them up. Lockett on 2nd and 16 can’t bring in a low pass. A 15-yard gain by Lockett but tackled inbounds set up 4th and 1 with :31 left at their own 36 and they had to burn a timeout. False start by Everett. Then offsetting penalties on 4th and 6. Then an overthrow. Game over! 25-24 Bears FINAL.

Seahawks Injury Report

Nothing to report!

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks have their home finale against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) on January 2nd at 1:25 PM PT on FOX.