 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATHETIC Seahawks get beaten by St. Nick in snowy Seattle

Filed under:

News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks’ downright humiliating loss vs. Chicago

By Wilson Conn
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have had plenty of bad losses this season, but Sunday’s home loss to the lowly Chicago Bears might have been the worst. Pete Carroll thought so, anyways.

Pete declined to talk about his future with the team and the future of the team in general.

One of the lone bright spots in the game was Rashaad Penny, who cracked 130 yards rushing for the second time in three weeks. Penny is getting an extended shot at being the Seahawks’ starting back for the first time in his career, and is playing well.

Another bright spot was Carlos Dunlap, who now has five sacks in the past two weeks to bring him to 5.5 on the season.

One of the more frustrating performances came from Russell Wilson, especially thanks to an inexplicable sack he took, which ultimately led to a missed field goal from struggling kicker Jason Myers.

Pete Carroll was openly critical of Wilson’s decision-making.

I’ll leave you with this:

Loading comments...