News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks’ downright humiliating loss vs. Chicago

The Seahawks have had plenty of bad losses this season, but Sunday’s home loss to the lowly Chicago Bears might have been the worst. Pete Carroll thought so, anyways.

Pete Carroll called this as disappointing of a loss as the Seahawks have suffered. He didn’t think the quick turnaround from playing Tuesday or the snow were factors. Said he needs to do better across the board. “I can’t let that happen. I don’t even recognize games like this.” pic.twitter.com/O4koRoR9i7 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 27, 2021

Pete declined to talk about his future with the team and the future of the team in general.

Pete Carroll, asked if Seahawks need to rebuild after this season, says “we’re just talking about this week. Sorry.” — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 27, 2021

One of the lone bright spots in the game was Rashaad Penny, who cracked 130 yards rushing for the second time in three weeks. Penny is getting an extended shot at being the Seahawks’ starting back for the first time in his career, and is playing well.

Rashaad Penny, you feel you’ve played your way into Seahawks plans for 2022?



“Hope so.” pic.twitter.com/26dZdYN9so — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 27, 2021

Asked Pete Carroll if Rashaad Penny has played his way into Seahawks plans for 2022 (his contract ends with this season). “He looks really good…We need him on our team.” pic.twitter.com/THmAzrdFUU — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 27, 2021

Another bright spot was Carlos Dunlap, who now has five sacks in the past two weeks to bring him to 5.5 on the season.

Carlos Dunlap (two sacks) called it a tough pill to swallow for Seattle’s defense to allow Chicago to drive for the winning score. He pointed to how they’ve been in most of their losses as evidence they’re still fighting but couldn’t explain why they aren’t finishing like usual. pic.twitter.com/VeA0VLPnYy — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 27, 2021

One of the more frustrating performances came from Russell Wilson, especially thanks to an inexplicable sack he took, which ultimately led to a missed field goal from struggling kicker Jason Myers.

Russell Wilson explains his huge sack before Jason Myers missed a FG that would have put Seahawks up 2 scores in the 4Q. Says that’s what he does, extending plays to get touchdowns. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/qqNpgkWmES — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 27, 2021

Pete Carroll was openly critical of Wilson’s decision-making.

Pete Carroll blunt on the sack Wilson took before Myers missed field goal says “we’ve got to get rid of the ball there.” Still, as he noted, it was just a 39-yard kick and should have been made. Says has no update explanation for Myers’ issues this season. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 27, 2021

I’ll leave you with this: