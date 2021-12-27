 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Night Football open thread: Dolphins at Saints

By Mookie Alexander
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are very much in the playoff hunt after a 1-7 start. Can you believe it?

Oh yeah, and the New Orleans Saints are playing Ian Book at QB tonight with Taysom Hill on the COVID list.

