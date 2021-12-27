Post-Snap Reads 12/27: Seahawks hit rock bottom with collapse vs. Bears

Seahawks News

Dugar: Seahawks need full rebuild as Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll era hits rock bottom – The Athletic

Sunday's loss to the Bears was further evidence that Wilson, Carroll and GM John Schneider have little shot at another championship run.

Seahawks Implode Amid Bears Second Half Flurry, Suffer 25-24 Defeat - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks held the lead for most of regulation, but the inability to score any insurance points in the second half came back to haunt them as the Bears officially eliminated them from playoff contention with a two-point dagger in the closing moments.

Rost: Seahawks find uncertainty after decade of success

A December win over the Bears in 2012 signaled a new era for the Seahawks. Sunday's December loss to Chicago may signal something else.

How did Seahawks lose to Bears? 3rd down, 2 Wilson plays loom large

The Seahawks blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead, with two plays and one specific statistic big reasons the Bears came out on top.

Fast Facts: Jimmy Graham's late TD leads Bears past Seahawks 25-24

The Seahawks led until the final minute as tight end Jimmy Graham's late TD catch helped Chicago come back to beat his former team.

Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll tries to make sense of 'disappointing' late loss to Chicago Bears -- 'I have to do more'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll put the onus on himself after Seattle's 'disappointing' 25-24 playoff-eliminating loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, saying he's "got to do better."

“Rashaad Penny Had An Unbelievable Game” In Seahawks Loss To Bears

Making his third straight start, Rashaad Penny again proved to be a productive, big-play threat in Seattle’s Week 16 loss to the Bears.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Go Cold In Second Half Of Snowy Loss To Bears

Notes and takeaways from a Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Instant reaction: Seahawks should make changes now « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks reached a new low today.

Seahawks waste Rashaad Penny, lose to Bears in snow 25-24 | Tacoma News Tribune

Rashaad Penny romps again. Bobby Wagner sets a record. Yet the Seahawks keep sinking, lose 25-24 in the snow to the Chicago Bears. Fans throw snowballs at them.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals in Playoffs for First Time Since 2015 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals dropped to second place in the NFC West, but still have a path, although a rocky one, to the division title.

Red Rain: IND 22 ARI 16 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

I pose a number of questions —- would be very interested to know your take.

49ers News: Tis The Season To Scoreboard-Watch - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Did John Lynch "Unknowingly" Like a Tweet Saying the 49ers Should Leave Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether John Lynch "accidentally and unknowingly" liked a tweet saying the San Francisco 49ers should leave Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville.

Los Angeles Rams Consume Top Spot in NFC West With 30-23 Win Over Minnesota Vikings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 in Week 16, moving to a record of 11-4.

Rams-Vikings: Winners & Losers from LA’s big win in Minnesota - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford was a liability vs. Minnesota, but the defense kept Kirk Cousins under wraps.

Around The NFL

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs records NFL-best 11th interception of season vs. Washington - The Athletic

Diggs is the first player since Dallas' Everson Walls in 1981 with 11 interceptions in a season and the seventh player to hit that mark in the Super Bowl era.

NFL Week 16 takeaways: Chargers’ inexcusable performance; game balls for Joe Burrow, Josh Allen – The Athletic

With two weeks left in the regular season and playoff spots on the line, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

NFL Week 16 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Cincinnati and Buffalo had important wins, Kansas City and Tampa Bay clinched their divisions, and the Chargers were upset by Houston. Here's what to know from Week 16 in the NFL.

NFL playoff picture 2021 -- Week 16 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

Three more teams clinched division titles in Week 16, and an additional two locked up playoff spots. Here is the current postseason outlook, plus some clinching scenarios.

Josh Allen's $258M game helps Bills answer bell, take control of AFC East from Patriots

If you've followed the AFC East over the past two decades or so, the New England Patriots' Monday night win over the Buffalo Bills earlier this month seemed incredibly familiar: The Patriots went on the road against a division rival and did exactly what it took to win, seemingly slashing a few holes in the opponents' sails in the process.

NFL Winners and Losers: Ravens season is falling apart under weight of injuries and COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens sum up the 2021 NFL season. It all looked so good not long ago. Then injuries and COVID-19 ruined everything.

32 things we learned from Week 16 of 2021 NFL season: Separation Sunday?

The 32 things we learned from Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season:

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 16 action.