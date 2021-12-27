Seahawks favored by (roughly) a touchdown for home finale vs. Lions

It has been a painful season for fans of the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions; doubly so if, like me, you’re a fan of both teams.

Yesterday’s games were no exception.

The Seahawks surrendered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost by 1, at home, against a Bears team that started their third-string quarterback. Meanwhile, the Lions lost by 4 in Atlanta when their backup QB threw an interception on a 1st-and-goal play with less than a minute left in the game.

Aside from the gut-wrenching losses yesterday, there are some interesting parallels between the Seahawks and the Lions this season, including the fact that both teams are 2-8 in conference games, are 2-5 at home, and will finish in last place in their respective divisions.

There’s also the fact that both Seattle and Detroit had their byes during Week 9 and both teams have won exactly 2 games since then.

And then there’s the point differentials since their byes:

Seattle: 125 points scored; 138 points allowed (-13)

points scored; 138 points allowed (-13) Detroit: 125 and 142 (-17)

Note: Prior to their byes, Seattle’s point differential was plus-12 and Detroit’s was minus-110.

As the calendar flips from 2021 to 2022 the Lions will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 PM local time and there should be plenty of tickets available for anyone itching to see this game in person.

The early line at DraftKings Sportsbook had Seattle favored by 9 points but, as of Sunday night, the line was down to 7.5 points.

The current moneyline is Lions +280, Seahawks -365.

The Over/Under is 42.5 points.