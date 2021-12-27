Seahawks move L.J. Collier to COVID list

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks dropped a heartbreaking game to the Chicago Bears in which they led by double digits in the fourth quarter, but were unable to close out the visitors from Illinois. Making the loss even worse for some Seattle fans were the fact that Jimmy Graham and Bruce Irvin made key plays down the stretch to defeat the Hawks, in spite of Germain Ifedi’s attempts to hand the Seahawks a victory.

The team appeared to avoid suffering any significant injuries in the game, however on Monday the ongoing COVID outbreak at the VMAC saw another member of the team wind up in the protocols.

The @Seahawks add one, get one back from COVID-19 list. https://t.co/7rXmKL7yfP — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 27, 2021

L.J. Collier has, of course, been the butt of many jokes after being inactive a half dozen times over the first eight games of the year. However, he has seen the field in six straight games, logging 116 defensive snaps during that time, including 25 in the loss to Chicago on Sunday.

In addition, the Seahawks also moved practice squad TE Ryan Izzo off the COVID list.