Pre-Snap Reads 12/28: How the Seahawks lost to the Bears

Seahawks News

By the Numbers: How Seattle Seahawks' Fourth Quarter Implosion vs. Chicago Bears Came to Be - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Five important numbers following the Seahawks' fourth quarter collapse against the Bears.

One play shows disconnect of Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

A third-down sack late against the Bears left the two most important Seahawks -- Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll -- with differing views.

Clayton: Seahawks season now really lost after late collapse vs Bears

The Seahawks have lost their most games ever under Pete Carroll. John Clayton explains why the lost season became really lost Sunday.

Pete Carroll: No reason to think Seahawks need to 'restart this whole thing'

Despite a poor 2021 season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Mike Salk there are enough positives that Seattle doesn't need a rebuild.

After rare losing season, Pete Carroll says Seattle Seahawks need to retool, not 'restart this whole thing'

As the Seattle Seahawks wind down their worst season in more than a decade, coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe a "restart" is in order.

12 Numbers Of Note From the Seahawks’ Week 16 Loss To Chicago

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ 25-24 Loss To The Chicago Bears

See what local and national media members had to say following Sunday’s Week 16 loss to the Bears at Lumen Field.

Monday notes: Four big Seahawks talking points « Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I want to get into what I think are the key topics that we should be discussing.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Not for one reason at all do I think we have to restart this thing'

The Seahawks will finish the 2021 season in last place in the NFC West, their first last-place finish since 1996. Fresh off their 10th loss of the year, Pete Carroll said he doesn't think a reset is necessary.

Seahawks kicker has classy response to criticism of team

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers deflected criticism away from his teammates in a very classy way after his missed kick Sunday.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Glad Rodney Hudson Back - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The head coach said Hudson is “the glue” that has enabled the offense to play well when he has been on the field. The Cardinals are 8-2 in games he’s played.

Arizona Cardinals are in the NFC Playoffs, now the matter of what seed they earn - Revenge of the Birds

With two weeks left to go in the 2021 NFL season, both games falling in 2022, it is time for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans to turn the calendar.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan with more proof that he doesn’t trust Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Perhaps the biggest indictment on the QB yet.

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Trey Lance is Ready to Start for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently explained why Trey Lance is ready to start for the San Francisco 49ers.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' Week 16 Win Over Minnesota Vikings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 16 win over the Minnesota Vikings?

The Rams aren't getting the Matthew Stafford they need to win the Super Bowl

To this point, the NFL has shown it isn't like the NBA, where a super team can join forces and produce championships. Much of that, of course, is simple numbers: There are only five players per team at a time on a basketball court and they play offense and defense.

Things I Learned: Aaron Donald is making a late run at Defensive Player of the Year - Turf Show Times

Aaron Donald deserves the DPOY for his performance on Sunday.

Around The NFL

Updated NFL playoff picture: Chiefs are first AFC playoff team; Dolphins move into wild-card position – The Athletic

Three out of four NFC divisions are settled, but plenty more remains to be determined.

The Steelers’ starting QB in 2022? Here are candidates. Who won the Carson Wentz trade? Mike Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic

In Week 16, what the Bills showed in the big picture and the Texans and Chargers showed in a small sample was telling.

Dolphins roll past injury-depleted Saints in Ian Book's first career start to keep playoff hopes alive - The Athletic

With wins in their final two games against the Titans and Patriots, the Dolphins can punch their postseason ticket and secure one of the AFC’s three wild-card berths.

New Orleans Saints, rookie QB Ian Book fall flat with 20 players sidelined by COVID-19 - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

Depleted Saints still have a 33% chance at the playoffs despite Monday's ugly loss the Dolphins.

Reports: Steelers OL coach leaving early for Oregon - National Football Post

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is leaving the team Monday for his new job at Oregon, multiple outlets reported.

Will Baker Mayfield be the Browns QB next season? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the future of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Mayfield’s performance vs Green Bay makes it hard to believe he’ll be back. However, the Browns could still win the AFC North so could that keep him in Cleveland? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.

NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys are very good, but let's calm down a little bit

We overreact to just about everything each week in the NFL. It's part of the charm.

10 potential candidates to be next Giants general manager, including Kevin Abrams

The Giants looked like the worst team in the NFL on Sunday in Philadelphia, and it increasingly seems like rebuilding this franchise isn’t going to be a quick fix.

The Shifting Wind | Football Outsiders

Coaches appeared to be going for it on fourth-and-short routinely, often in their own territory, and yet commentators’ heads weren’t exploding. Has the thinking really shifted, and is it here to stay?

Dolphins vs Saints NFL DFS & Playoff Draft: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports recap Week 16, welcome some new players to the family, preview Monday Night Football between the Dolphins and Saints for NFL DFS Showdown with their favorite captain plays, and do a playoff draft on Underdog.

The First Read, Week 17: Five decisions that most impacted 2021; will Seahawks trade Russell Wilson?

Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay. Matthew Stafford heading to L.A. Ja'Marr Chase landing in Cincy. Which decisions have most changed the 2021 NFL season? Jeffri Chadiha looks back in his First Read ahead of Week 17.