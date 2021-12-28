Seahawks activate Will Dissly, Brandon Shell from COVID-19/reserve list

The Seattle Seahawks’ first COVID outbreak in the two seasons played during the pandemic thankfully did not grow to astronomical levels, and now they’re getting their players back from the reserve list.

On Tuesday the team announced that tight end Will Dissly and right tackle Brandon Shell have been put back on the active roster, meaning they should be available for this Sunday’s home finale against the Detroit Lions.

Dissly has been the TE2 behind Gerald Everett, and after two devastating injuries cut his 2018 and 2019 seasons short, Uncle Will went the distance in 2020 and didn’t miss a game. Testing positive for the virus marked Dissly’s first absence of this season.

Shell is in a contract year and has also been dealing with injuries, so one can only wonder whether or not we’ll see him return to the starting lineup or if Jake Curhan will get a more thorough look over the final two weeks. Or, as the Seahawks have been known to do, we might see a rotating series at right tackle mid-game.

At the moment, only Bryan Mone (who’s been dealing with a knee injury that would’ve put him out of the Rams game anyway), D.J. Reed, and L.J. Collier are still on the COVID/reserve list among active roster players. Mone and Reed should be back this week with their 10-day windows nearing the end, whereas Collier was just placed on the list on Monday.