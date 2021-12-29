Pre-Snap Reads 12/29: Jason Myers blames himself for Chicago loss

Seahawks News

Which Seattle Seahawks Players and Personnel Deserve Biggest Share of Blame For Failed 2021 Season? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Of the five most prominent football figures in the Seahawks' organization, who's at fault for the team's 2021 collapse?

Don't write off Seahawks QB Russell Wilson for one down year

This has been Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's roughest in 10 years as a pro. Michael Bumpus explains why people need to "pump the brakes."

Why defensive line is going to be a big Seahawks priority in 2022

Defense may not seem like the biggest issue for the Seahawks now, but there's a good reason for Pete Carroll being focused on the pass rush.

Jake & Stacy: 4 important Seahawks player decisions this offseason

With attention turning to what's next for the 5-10 Seahawks, Jake and Stacy profile four players Seattle has decisions to make on.

Carroll says he’s good with Jody Allen, but is a possible 5-12 team fun for her? – Sportspress Northwest

Now that the nuisance of playoff contention has been dispatched, Seahawks fans can dive into the important season: Endless speculation about whether Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson can continue to co-exist in Seattle.

Seahawks Mailbag: The Future On Defense, Getting The Mojo Back & More

Seahawks Mailbag: The Future On Defense, Getting The Mojo Back & More.

Tuesday Round-Up: Robert Nkemdiche Staying Upbeat Despite Down Season

The veteran defensive tackle joined 710 ESPN’s ‘Wyman & Bob’ to talk about how he’s kept an upbeat and optimistic mindset during a rough season for the Seahawks.

My Plan A, B & C for the next era of the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Your Plan A should always be overly ambitious.

Seahawks’ Jason Myers takes responsibility online for miss | Tacoma News Tribune

Seahawks’ Jason Myers takes responsibility online for missing a clinching field goal against Chicago. He says this is not a Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll thing.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Provides Stability - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Tackle Kelvin Beachum called Hudson “our fearless leader” and discussed his mental toughness and calmness.

When I Heard The Learn’d Astronomer - Revenge of the Birds

Kliff Kingsbury’s 35-40 record at Texas Tech had no bearing as to why the Arizona Cardinals hired him as their head coach in 2019.

None.

49ers News: Is the Jimmy Garoppolo era over in San Francisco? - Niners Nation

Has Jimmy Garoppolo started his final game at quarterback for the 49ers?

Has Jimmy Garoppolo Played his Final Snap for the 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo may have donned a 49ers uniform for the last time.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings: Los Angeles Rams Trend Upward Following Undefeated Month of December - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 17?

How the Rams perfected the art of the “big play” to defeat the Vikings - Turf Show Times

Cause-and-effect leads LA into first place in NFC West.

Around The NFL

John Madden, iconic Raiders coach, NFL video game namesake and TV commentator, dies at 85 – The Athletic

Madden led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory and went on to become the most prominent broadcaster in the game.

2021 NFL expert predictions, odds and spreads: Picks for Week 17, including Chiefs vs. Bengals and Cardinals vs. Cowboys – The Athletic

It feels like just yesterday we were watching the Bucs and Cowboys battle it out on the opening night of the NFL season. And now, this week’s set of games will be played in 2022. Time flies, huh? But with two weeks left in the regular season, four division races have come to a close, and six playoff spots have been clinched. If you’re not a math person, there is still plenty to play for with the playoff picture less than 50 percent complete. There’s also plenty to bet on too. Just be a bit more cautious there. Underdogs have had a resurgence against the spread in recent weeks.

‘It’s so Buffalo’: Big weekend for the Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie began when he walked up to some family’s house on Christmas Eve – The Athletic

McKenzie's Instagram plea for a meal on Christmas Eve turned into a memorable night for him and the family that welcomed him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says NFL warned him he'll be fined if he tosses Surface again

Tom Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast that the NFL warned him that he will be fined if he throws another Microsoft Surface, as he did in the Buccaneers' Week 15 loss to the Saints.

Coach, broadcaster, esports icon - Inside the legacy of John Madden

John Madden died on Dec. 28 at the age of 85. We took a look back at how the legendary coach changed the sports we watch -- and how we watch them.

Byron Leftwich, Doug Pederson among Jaguars' early HC targets - National Football Post

For the second time, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping Byron Leftwich is ready to be the face of their franchise.

The Eagles made a drastic move to try and mitigate COVID. Other NFL teams would be smart to employ it

As the blast furnace of COVID-19 continues to burn throughout the NFL — climbing to more than 550 player infections in December and roughly 25 percent of all active players — the Philadelphia Eagles unilaterally cooked up their own extra layer of defense heading into a pivotal Week 17 game.

Blowout Moves Cowboys to DVOA Top Spot | Football Outsiders

Dallas takes the top spot in both total and weighted DVOA, while Kansas City... goes down slightly? How on earth did that happen?

Have Lions Found Star in St. Brown? | Football Outsiders

Though only a fourth-round rookie, Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as perhaps the most promising player on Detroit's roster.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 28

The Bucs could be without two key CBs for Week 17. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

The Steelers are running out time. There's the fact Pittsburgh has just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career.

John Madden had 3 rules as a football coach

John Madden had three rules as a football coach, and you probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that they are fairly simple.