History is on the Seahawks’ side Sunday against the Lions

While the Seahawks are possibly trending towards a humiliating loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, history does give Seahawks fans a reason to be optimistic this Sunday.

Since 2000, the Seahawks are 6-1 against Detroit, with the lone loss coming on the road, 28-24, in Russell Wilson’s rookie year. The Seahawks are also 7-2 all time at home against Detroit, with the most recent loss being in 1999 with Jon Kitna under center. The other loss was in the Seahawks’ inaugural season. Detroit is the only NFC team to never win at Seattle’s current stadium, Lumen Field.

While this great record certainly has something to do with the Lions’ pitiful tendency for losing seasons and generally bad teams, that doesn’t mean this year’s 2-12-1 squad should be counted out on Sunday. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has had a breakout year, and will present a challenge for a beleaguered secondary that yielded significant yardage to a decrepit Bears offense last week. Head Coach Dan Campbell always has his team fired up, and there is certainly no quit in them, meaning they will take over if the Seahawks give them the same opportunity they gave to the Bears last week. Jared Goff will also look to continue his streak of success against the ‘Hawks, assuming his oblique heals.

With all of that said, the Seahawks have won their last two matchups over Detroit by an average of 17 points, and both of those squads were significantly more talented than this year’s Lions. I expect history to repeat itself this weekend, regardless of just how dire things have gotten for the Seahawks.