Seahawks to face familiar foe to wrap up home schedule

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to rebound from their heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bears last weekend - a loss which officially ended their (very faint) playoff hopes - and it looks like they’ll get to face a familiar foe.

No, I’m not talking about the Detroit Lions, I am talking about their quarterback.

After missing the Lions’ game against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, former #1 overall pick Jared Goof .... oops, sorry, I meant Jared Goff ... has cleared COVID protocols and is expected to play on Sunday.

During his time with the L.A. Rams, Goff faced the Seahawks 9 times with the Hawks getting the better of him in 4 of those 9 games.

Note: It could be worse; Goff is 8-1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per Statmuse, Goff attempted 324 passes in those 9 games and completed 202 of them (62.3%) for 2,406 yards (7.4 average). He has thrown 8 touchdown passes against the Seahawks while Seattle’s defense has answered with 17 sacks and 9 interceptions.

Of course, there are a couple of asterisks next to that stat line:

Asterisk #1:

Goff was playing for a good team during his first 9 games against the Seahawks and he’s playing for a very, very not good team this time around. Although, to be fair, the Seahawks are also not good this year and both teams compiled the same 2-2 record in December.

Asterisk #2:

The Rams had Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp during Goff’s time in La-La Land. In Detroit he’s got ... um ...

I honestly cannot name a single Lions wideout without Google’s assistance (and they’re my second-favorite team).

Oh, wait, I got one ... Josh Reynolds. Ha! The former Ram.

What? You’re saying that he was added to the COVID list earlier this week?

Well, I guess that leaves them with (checks Lions’ depth chart) rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown as their de facto WR1.

Should be fun!