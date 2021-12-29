Will Dissly will return Sunday, while DJ Reed and Brandon Shell are on the fence

When the Seattle Seahawks face the Detroit Lions for their final home game of the season on Sunday, their tight end group will expand. Will Dissly will return to the field and suit up after missing Week 16 against the Bears after being placed on the COVID List.

Will Dissly will play Sunday, Pete Carroll says. Not sure on Brandon Shell (shoulder). D.J. Reed is back and practicing, Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 29, 2021

Dissly and cornerback D.J. Reed were removed off the COVID List this week and have returned to practice. Reed has missed both of the last two games (Week 15 at the Los Angeles Rams, Week 16 against the Chicago Bears) after landing in the COVID protocols, but also returned to practice on Wednesday.

It was not explicitly said whether Reed will play or not this week, so his practice status will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Right tackle Brandon Shell also returned from the COVID list, but questions remain regarding his availability for Sunday’s contest as he continues to battle a shoulder injury that has limited him for much of the second half of the season. Shell has missed three consecutive games to this point.