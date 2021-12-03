Pre-Snap Reads 12/3: Will Seahawks end their losing streak?

Unsolicited Music Recommendation: Troupeau bleu by Cortex

Seahawks News

49ers vs. Seahawks spread, odds, picks and trends: Can Russell Wilson turnaround the Seahawks lost offense against 49ers? – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 13 Sunday night game between the 49ers and the Seahawks.

Signing Adrian Peterson Is a Product of Seattle Seahawks' Own Delusion, Hypocrisy - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The arrival of Adrian Peterson and the subsequent plans to play him over potential long-term options at running back is a betrayal of Pete Carroll's "Always Compete" mantra. Pair that with Peterson's problematic past and this is a move that perfectly encapsulates the dysfunction that plagues the 2021 Seattle Seahawks.

Rost: Key missteps that have the Seahawks in unfamiliar territory

The Seahawks are trending down and there have been a number of issues the last few years that have contributed to that, Stacy Rost writes.

Now with the Seattle Seahawks, running back Adrian Peterson still playing for 'love of the game'

Running back Adrian Peterson, who joined the Seattle Seahawks this week, says he is hopeful to be in uniform for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. 49ers

It's an NFC West showdown at Lumen Field as the 49ers visit for Week 13.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins Growing Like Isaiah Simmons - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Simmons needed his rookie season to know what he was doing and now it’s paying off. The Cardinals hope Collins follows the same path.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #161: Bears...Bye Weeks...Big Contracts for Kliff with Seth Cox - Revenge of the Birds

Revenge of the Birds Site Manager @SCoxFB joins the #ROTBPod to talk interest in Kliff from...a college team?

49ers News: One area the 49ers must improve down the stretch - Niners Nation

The 49ers special teams have been bad this season.

Is there a Trade Market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether there's a trade maret for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Raheem Morris Describes the Current State of the Los Angeles Rams Defense, How They Look to Proceed Moving Forward - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Raheem Morris details the recent defensive efforts by the Los Angeles Rams and in what ways they look to get back on track.

Rams: A shift is happening in support for Sean McVay as head coach - Turf Show Times

A loss to the Jaguars could be a devastating blow to LA’s coaching staff.

Around The NFL

Joe Judge, Urban Meyer, Vic Fangio, Mike Zimmer? The NFL coaching carousel is about to heat up – The Athletic

The NFL carousel doesn’t have a chance to rival the turn of events that rocked the college landscape this week. But it won't be dull.

Why are there no good teams in the NFL this season? A statistical analysis – The Athletic

OK, we're being a bit hyperbolic, but the parity around the league is noticeable, as is the volatility in the weekly power rankings.

Without coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys get needed win over Saints - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

Dan Quinn's defense had four takeaways, leading the Cowboys in McCarthy's absence to a victory the team needed to keep ahead in the playoff chase.

Playoff-hungry Chargers, in an offensive slump, need to hit the ground running

Even though Herbert has notable mobility, this doesn’t reflect well on a running game that — as with the 2021 Chargers in general — has struggled to maintain consistent production.

The Cowboys and Well-Balanced Teams | Football Outsiders

What's the record for teams such as Dallas that rank in the top 10 in all three phases of the game? Plus, a Thursday Night Preview with Saints breakdowns.

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Saints on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got the best of Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

RB Index, Week 13: NFL's six most important running backs down the stretch

With the NFL playoff picture still in flux, Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights six rushers who are vitally important for the stretch run. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs of this season.

Top 10 most reliable NFL pass-catchers: Hunter Renfrow, Vikings duo among trustworthy targets

Which Arizona Cardinals receiver has been the most reliable pass-catcher in the NFL this season? Nick Shook reveals his top 10 trustworthy targets heading into Week 13.