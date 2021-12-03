 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Network says Seahawks in “win-now mode” and Twitter went “joke-now mode”

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Most fans of the Seattle Seahawks are well aware that the team added running back Adrian Peterson to the practice squad Wednesday as they look to solve the issues plaguing the ground game. For many fans the signing of Peterson while others, such as Josh Johnson, DeeJay Dallas and B.J. Emmons, have not been given much of a shot to show what they can do in games came as a bit of a surprise. That said, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport took to the broadcast waves Thursday in an attempt to explain the thinking of the team in adding Peterson, but his explanation did not seem to go over all that well or make a whole lot of sense.

Specifically, Rapoport referred to the 3-8 Seahawks as being in “win-now mode”.

Needless to say, when a team with three wins entering Week 13 is said to be in win-now mode, the reactions are going to be perplexed and amusing, and here is a sampling of some of those reactions.

And my personal favorite of all of the responses, of course, had to do with food:

So, whether the addition of Peterson makes a difference when the Hawks take the field against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday or not remains to be seen, but what is known is that expectations for a team that is five games under .500 with six games to go are not very high.

