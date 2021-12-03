NFL Network says Seahawks in “win-now mode” and Twitter went “joke-now mode”

Most fans of the Seattle Seahawks are well aware that the team added running back Adrian Peterson to the practice squad Wednesday as they look to solve the issues plaguing the ground game. For many fans the signing of Peterson while others, such as Josh Johnson, DeeJay Dallas and B.J. Emmons, have not been given much of a shot to show what they can do in games came as a bit of a surprise. That said, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport took to the broadcast waves Thursday in an attempt to explain the thinking of the team in adding Peterson, but his explanation did not seem to go over all that well or make a whole lot of sense.

Specifically, Rapoport referred to the 3-8 Seahawks as being in “win-now mode”.

From NFL Now: The #Seahawks signed RB Adrian Peterson, another sign they are in win-now mode. pic.twitter.com/svWAZPU0Zo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Needless to say, when a team with three wins entering Week 13 is said to be in win-now mode, the reactions are going to be perplexed and amusing, and here is a sampling of some of those reactions.

Yes this will make the difference https://t.co/0ApDgXQcLI — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2021

the seahawks thinking they are in now-mode is a fundamental misunderstanding of the numbers 3 and 8 https://t.co/8TdAvEQdeG — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 2, 2021

I believe the scientific term is that you are "down bad" as a franchise when signing Adrian Peterson to your practice squad is your 3-8 win-now move https://t.co/sOZMfeUn7O — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 2, 2021

The #Seahawks signed RB Adrian Peterson, another sign they are in win-now-before-Russ-leaves-in-the-offseason mode. https://t.co/GTyN07UHWC — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) December 2, 2021

Win now is code for "we don't want the Jamal Adams trade to look worse than it already does on draft day" https://t.co/WkcXCHtwLI — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) December 2, 2021

they are in what now https://t.co/SflJrtzVsa — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) December 2, 2021

no one talk to me today https://t.co/R1KIE4BUko — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 2, 2021

they're actually in Win 7 Years Ago Mode https://t.co/jggSXm5L6M — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 2, 2021

The Seahawks have the same record as the Jets. https://t.co/EkNdrnzGgn — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) December 2, 2021

I think the verbiage here is... a bit wide right. Win now? https://t.co/nCwr0vy24K — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 2, 2021

Worse record than every NFC team not named the Lions is in "win-now mode" https://t.co/YaWzcibjMY — Josh Larky ↗️ (@jlarkytweets) December 2, 2021

He averaged 3.0 yards per carry and 2.0 yards per reception before the Titans cut him. What are we doing here? https://t.co/3g1Icx63pn — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) December 2, 2021

The 1962 Mets were in win-now mode https://t.co/lWzmGYcHGW — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) December 2, 2021

Ian blink twice if Adrian is next to you https://t.co/wmJUcOE2Io — Èvan Sowards (@Burner_Sowards) December 2, 2021

Peterson was just cut by the Titans -- whose top 2 running backs are currently on IR.



This isn't a "win now" move, this is a "the season's over and the head coach wants to mess around and sign a famous guy" move https://t.co/DTjS4zt8yB — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 2, 2021

Dave Gettleman agree with this sentiment… 3 win team in win now mode… https://t.co/dIzsT5Fke5 — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) December 2, 2021

This is elite propaganda by Seattle



Genuinely impressed that they got Rapoport to say this with a straight face on national television https://t.co/dPLUeyzB8X — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) December 2, 2021

You misspelled “desperate panic mode” https://t.co/k5zjLi8vpc — Dan Viens (The Emerald City Sportscast) (@SeahawksForever) December 2, 2021

Why didn't they go into win-now more 6 weeks ago? https://t.co/s6s6so5TZ8 — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) December 2, 2021

Nothing says win now like making zero moves before trade deadline, losing 6 of the last 7 games and signing a 36 year old washed up RB. https://t.co/8KrcoXhHf9 — Phil B (@bernz0ne) December 2, 2021

And my personal favorite of all of the responses, of course, had to do with food:

I ate an entire pizza. Then a stalk of celery. Bc I’m in “diet now” mode. — D S (@DSDPT35) December 2, 2021

So, whether the addition of Peterson makes a difference when the Hawks take the field against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday or not remains to be seen, but what is known is that expectations for a team that is five games under .500 with six games to go are not very high.