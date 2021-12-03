49ers at Seahawks predictions: Not much expected from Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have just six games left in the 2021 season, and the 3-8 team will need to win every single one of those games in order to avoid finishing with a losing record.

So, with that in mind, the Hawks are getting ready to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 with a chance to put a dent in the playoff aspirations of the Niners. However, following losses in five of the last six games by the Seahawks, there is not a lot of faith in the ability of the team to secure a victory, with most observers and analysts picking against Seattle.

At the DraftKings Sportsbook the Seahawks are 3.5 point home underdogs as of publication, which is right where the line opened following the loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football.

Moving on to the picks by various analysts and writers who cover the NFL, it’s not a pretty picture. The writers at The Athletic, including Michael-Shawn Dugar who covers the Seahawks, are unanimous in their belief the Niners will prevail.

It’s a similar story at CBS Sports, where Senior Fantasy Football Writer Dave Richards picks the Seahawks, while Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Jamey Eisenberg all believe the 49ers will come out on top.

At ESPN, ten of eleven analysts have picked San Francisco to prevail, with only Jeremy Fowler expects Seattle to win.

As for your beloved Field Gulls staff picks, we’re mostly a bunch of homers hoping the Seahawks finally figure out what they’re doing on the offensive side of the ball. The exceptions are John Fraley, who abstained from picking this game, and Mookie Alexander, who chose the Niners.

