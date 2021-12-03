Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer all Questionable against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 Sunday afternoon looking to end a three game losing streak and to right the ship after having lost six of their last seven games. In particular, the team will look to win its first game since quarterback Russell Wilson returned from finger surgery and end its three game losing streak.

On the other side of the field the visiting 49ers are looking to strengthen their hold on a Wild Card spot, as they currently occupy the six seed in the NFC with a one game lead over the three teams that sit just a game behind them.

In any case, when the Seahawks take to the field on Sunday, it is possible that the team could have only two fully healthy backs on the gameday roster. Specifically, it could be DeeJay Dallas and the recently signed Adrian Peterson leading the ground attack with Travis Homer, Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins all Questionable for Sunday.

#Seahawks Week 13 injury report updated with Friday practice participation: pic.twitter.com/Nl1ZO9RygL — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 3, 2021

In addition, Pete Carroll state that even though Damien Lewis is listed as doubtful this week, he won’t make it back to the field, meaning the team will have to answer who will start at left guard in his place. In Week 12 they turned to Kyle Fuller, but with Phil Haynes on the 53 man roster, the team could opt to give Haynes his first career start. In either case, it’s likely fans won’t know until reports emerge from the beat writers during pre-game warmups Sunday.