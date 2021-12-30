 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UHPOG, Week 16: Rasheem Green has taken the next step

2018 third-rounder at last hitting his stride, and quarterbacks too

By John Fraley
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
hug time
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The day after Christmas, the Seattle Seahawks fell to 5-10 on the season, 2-5 at home, and became the first team to blow two 10-point fourth quarter leads this year. They’re somehow 0-5 in games decided by three points or less. Right now they’re collectively doing whatever the opposite of blossoming is, while Rasheem Green is individually doing the actual blossoming.

Green is your UHPOG this week (UnHeralded Player Of the Game) after a game many of us would like to forget.

Carlos Dunlap, with his five sacks in five days — insert your own superlative — could’ve been the choice. Al Woods, the Mountain of Disruption, had a hell of an afternoon too, again, as is customary. They’ve both won the (extremely prestigious) award already, though.

Just for funsies, which there haven’t been enough of recently, here are their best plays, with Woods first. He gets into the backfield so quickly you forget he’s 347 pounds.*

*allegedly

This forced fumble by Dunlap would’ve won the game for Seattle under different circumstances (such as every other season in recent memory).

Would’ve been nice to celebrate the holidays with a decent win instead of an indecent loss.

But we’re here for Green, who has taken a lot of heat from fans along the way since being chosen by Seattle in the third round of the 2018 draft. Maybe, just maybe, he’s on track to realize the promise placed upon him three and a half years ago. And maybe it’s not even too late for the Seahawks. The 2022 Hawks, that is.

Two clips that Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic tweeted reveal one of Green’s biggest strengths: disengaging rapidly from blockers.

It’s more obvious and sudden in the second clip, and he gets a lot of help from the coverage in the first clip, but there’s no denying he is slippery, a favorable trait reminiscent of the great Michael Bennett.

Now listen to it happen. This is worth 30 seconds of your time. Trust me.

Green hit Nick Foles four times on the day and finished with two sacks. Even prettier, though, is this display of push, awareness, pursuit, and finish. Not to belabor the point, but this ugly duckling of a pass falls into a defender’s loving embrace, in an uncursed season.

Fun fact: Green actually led the Seahawks in sacks in 2019, with four. Second fun fact: his 12.5 sacks since 2019 leads the team (Dunlap has notched 11.5, Jamal Adams 9.5, with seven more apiece from Bobby Wagner and Benson Mayowa).

Third fun fact, which is way more fun: after his monster game vs. the Bears, Green now leads the Seahawks in QB hits with 15, and is second in tackles for loss with six. He’s morphing into a menace and maybe even a piece to build around as the front office — whoever that is — is forced to make some interesting decisions this offseason. Which appears to have already begun.

Loading comments...