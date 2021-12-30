Adrian Peterson placed on injured reserve

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson will not be available for the Seattle Seahawks’ final two games.

Peterson, who was signed to the team’s practice squad at the start of the month, has been placed on injured reserve due to a back problem that apparently hasn’t gotten any better.

In Peterson’s lone appearance on the active roster, he carried the ball for just 16 yards on 11 carries but did score a touchdown in Seattle’s 30-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The touchdown moved Peterson into a tie with Jim Brown for 10th most touchdowns in league history. He also became the first NFL player to score a rushing touchdown with six different teams.

126th career TD for @AdrianPeterson!



He ties @JimBrownNFL32 for the 10th all-time in TDs.



: #SFvsSEA on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/qVaJGHsnWk — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

It’s quite possible that we’ve seen the last of Peterson in the NFL. The 36-year-old had a short-lived stint with the Tennessee Titans earlier this season and he wasn’t able to make it to a second game with the Seahawks. However, he seemingly did have a positive impact on Rashaad Penny, who’s playing the best football of his career in recent weeks.

Peter Carroll says perhaps no one has had a better, more positive influence on Rashaad Penny and his game than Adrian Peterson in the short time the future Hall-of-Fame RB has been with Seahawks.



"He's the ultimate." https://t.co/nzs7WdE76l — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 29, 2021

At least Peterson accomplished what fellow Seahawks legends Edgerrin James and Franco Harris failed to do — score a touchdown in a Seattle uniform.