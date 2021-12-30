Pre-Snap Reads 12/30: The day before the day before 2022

What’s your number one New Year’s resolution that you intend to immediately break for 2022?

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks put Adrian Peterson on IR, activate two from COVID reserve - ProFootballTalk

Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Wagner admits future with team uncertain despite record season

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he knows the team will need to make changes after a disappointing season, and he acknowledged he isn't sure whether he'll be a part of its plans.

What's next for Russell Wilson with Seahawks eliminated from playoffs? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

With the Seahawks suffering their worst season in a decade, the offseason questions about Wilson's future will be revisited. We address the big ones.

How will a potential offseason of change impact Seahawks GM John Schneider? – The Athletic

Schneider is signed through the 2027 draft, which means his status is just as important as those of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson.

Hasselbeck: Seahawks should retain Carroll, what's up with Russell Wilson

Matt Hasselbeck explains what he's seeing from Russell Wilson's play of late and why he hopes the Seahawks don't move on from Pete Carroll.

NFC West News

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.

George Kittle's funny reason for Deebo Samuel's breakout 49ers season | RSN

George Kittle provides a hilarious reason as to why Deebo Samuel broke out this season for the 49ers.

Do the 49ers have a 3rd down problem on defense? - Niners Nation

The Titans owned the 49ers' defense on third down, which helped lead to an ugly collapse in Tennessee last week. What happened, and can it happen again?

Arizona Cardinals late-season slump a disturbing trend for Kliff Kingsbury - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Including his time at Texas Tech, Kingsbury is 42-20-1 in Games 1 through 7 and 16-43 after, but what are the reasons, and why is it happening now?

Arizona Cardinals activate P Andy Lee off of COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals activated punter Andy Lee off of the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.

Los Angeles Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams' Brandon Powell had the best game of his career last Sunday against the Vikings and he was rewarded by winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

NFL: Rams' Matthew Stafford not playing at Super Bowl level

Yes, the Rams are 11-4 and in the NFC West driver's seat. But Stafford has been a lot closer to peak Jared Goff than the vision Sean McVay and Co. had when they traded for him.

Around the NFL

New England Patriots defense looks for answers after sudden decline - New England Patriots- ESPN

The unit, which helped fuel New England's seven-game winning streak, has struggled in consecutive losses against the Colts and Bills.

How John Madden Became the Face of a Video Game Empire - The New York Times

Madden, who died Tuesday, helped bring to life a series of football video games that has generated $7 billion in revenue since 1988.

Montez Sweat's brother, Anthony, killed in shooting on Tuesday - ProFootballTalk

Dalvin Cook shaken by season-ending injury to "true brother" Adam Thielen - ProFootballTalk

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold gets starting nod over Cam Newton vs. New Orleans Saints

Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at New Orleans, coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Colts to start QB Sam Ehlinger if Carson Wentz ruled out; team called Philip Rivers

Colts coach Frank Reich, after reaching out to retired quarterback Philip Rivers, will start rookie Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday if veteran Carson Wentz is not cleared to play.