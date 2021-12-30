Russell Wilson isn’t done playing football, hopes Lions game isn’t last with Seahawks

In a season full of disappointment, Russell Wilson has usually been clear at the podium: he hopes to stay the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks as long as possible. Up until this point, he has also deflected questions about whether or not he thinks he will be a part of the team moving forward. At Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions, though, Russ opened up about how he’s viewing the second half of his career.

Unsolicited, Russell Wilson says as Seahawks sit at 5-10 entering home finale Sunday vs Detroit: “I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle). But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.” pic.twitter.com/QGPNNN1m1j — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 30, 2021

It is worth noting that Wilson’s comments were not necessarily unsolicited, as his thoughts were in response to a question which asked if he saw himself winning multiple Super Bowls with Seattle; however, this was still not anything he had to say to answer the question. As the offseason nears, Wilson is now openly stating his feelings about the future, and this feels like a shot at the organization. Wilson is essentially saying “I’d love to be here, but I’d be fine going somewhere else,” a sentiment which we haven’t seen from him so far this year (you can trust me on that, I watch all of them for the Field Gulls Podcast).

Now, does this mean that Wilson will force a trade? No, of course not. There is still a lot to be decided, in particular the future of Pete Carroll and John Schneider. That said, Wilson seems to be taking the opportunity to flex his muscles, and show the organization that while it’s not his preference, he would accept leaving the team if conditions aren’t right for his success. And something tells me he does not think the status quo is cutting it.