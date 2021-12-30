Seahawks place Guard Damien Lewis on COVID List

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions the Seattle Seahawks added second year guard Damien Lewis to the COVID List on Thursday.

The @Seahawks placed one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/g3CAVtrjPi — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 30, 2021

After playing in every game of his rookie season in 2020, Lewis has missed three games to this point in 2021, battling a few different injuries throughout the year including issues to his elbow and shoulder.

It is yet to be determined if Lewis will be able to clear the NFL’s COVID protocols in time to take the field for the final home game of the year on Sunday. If he is not, Seattle could potentially be without two starting offensive lineman as right tackle Brandon Shell, who was recently activated off of the COVID list, is still battling a shoulder injury.

The Seahawks may turn to Kyle Fuller, who has started in place of Lewis when he’s been out this season, or possibly to Phil Haynes or Jamarco Jones. Jones was recently activated off Injured Reserve but has not yet been placed back on the 53 man roster, while Haynes has seen extremely limited action since his promotion from the practice squad.