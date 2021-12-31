Seahawks vs. Lions odds, game preview: Milestones on the line for Seahawks stars and...not much else

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are set to host the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) for a classic 1:25 PM PST Sunday kickoff with rain in the forecast. With nothing to play for in Seattle, it’s time to turn to milestone watch as the Seahawks' 3 offensive stars each have something to play for in the record books.

QB Russell Wilson currently has 18 passing touchdowns and will be looking for 2 more as he has never finished with less than 20.

WR Tyler Lockett has already eclipsed the 1,000 yards mark for the third straight year but he is just 5 yards away from setting his career-high in receiving yards.

WR DK Metcalf has 846 receiving yards, putting him at 54 yards away from reaching 900 yards receiving as he has done in both of his first two NFL seasons, and 154 yards away from his second straight 1,000 yard season.

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Seahawks are a 7 point favorite and can be bet on at -105. DraftKings has the Total at 42.5 with even odds both ways (-110). Lastly, the money line sits at -300 for the heavy favorite Seahawks and +235 for the underdog Lions.

Weather Forecast

80% chance of rain with a high of 42 degrees.

All-Time Matchup History

The Seahawks lead the series 10-5 all-time with a 6-1 record since the turn of the century. Included in that record is the Seahawks Wild Card victory over the Lions in 2017 which was the last time Detroit made the playoffs. The last time the Lions beat the Seahawks was in Russell Wilson’s rookie year, 2012.

Standings

Both teams sit at last in their division and with only two games left to play they will both finish last in their division. As you can imagine, Seattle and Detroit are also both eliminated from playoff contention. The Lions have draft position to play for (Or you could say lose for) as they are in line for the 2nd pick in next year's NFL Draft, while Seattle traded their first rounder in 2022 to the Jets for Jamal Adams.

Injury Report

Lions

Detroit Lions Week 17 injury designations:



Jared Goff DOUBTFUL

Jason Cabinda OUT

Curtis Bolton Questionable

and 5 starters still on the reserve/COVID-19 list@erikschlitt breaks it all down: https://t.co/2u4aaXC90N — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) December 31, 2021

Seahawks

Seahawks with a tiny injury report for Lions game. LB Jon Rhattigan (knee) is out, RT Brandon Shell (shoulder) is doubtful and RB Alex Collins (abdomen) is questionable. Everyone else who is on the 53 and not on the COVID list is good to go. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 31, 2021

Final notes

As I just mentioned, there really is not much to play for other than the Lions with the 1st overall pick on the line for them as they are just a tie better than the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the league. As for the Seahawks, players will be going for those aforementioned milestones and then looking into the offseason with many big decisions to be made before going into what Seattle hopes will be a better season.

