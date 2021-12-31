Pre-Snap Reads 12/31: Speculation on Russell Wilson’s Seahawks future continues

Chin up! We are bound to get a load of draft picks!

Seahawks News

Lions at Seahawks spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 17 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 17 game between the Lions and Seahawks.

Analysis: 10 Seahawks Who Should Receive Extended Auditions to Close Out Regular Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the postseason now out of reach, Seattle will transition towards planning for 2022 with two games left to play. Which players should receive extensive playing time to wrap up the season for evaluation purposes?

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

During his Thursday press conference, QB Russell Wilson discussed the possibility that Sunday could be his final home game with the Seahawks.

Who of Wilson, Carroll and Schneider is hardest for Seahawks to replace?

Wyman and Bob break down who of Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and John Schneider is the most irreplaceable for the Seahawks going forward.

Underrated pending Seahawks free agent who'll 'command a lot of interest'

The Seahawks have many pending free agents, and Jake Heaps says to expect DE Rasheem Green to have a lot of interest on the open market.

Russell Wilson vague on future, says he hopes Sunday won't be last home game with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, unprompted, said on Thursday that he hopes Sunday won't be his last home game with the Seahawks.

The Huddle Podcast: Looking To Roar Back

Stacy Rost, Dave Wyman, and Jake Heaps preview Week 17 vs. the Lions at Lumen Field.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. Lions

The Seahawks wrap up the home portion of the 2021 schedule with a visit from Detroit.

Thoughts on Russell Wilson’s interesting comments « Seahawks Draft Blog

Without any prompting by the media, Russell Wilson delivered the following line in his press conference today:

NFC West News

Cardinals' James Conner, Budda Baker Among Several Starters Back at Practice - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were missing left tackle D.J. Humphries at practice on Thursday.

Careening Cardinals try to get back on track vs. Cowboys - National Football Post

The Arizona Cardinals were the last NFL team to lose a game this season, but they currently possess the fifth-best record in the NFC.

Kyler Is Correct - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, QB Kyler Murray, when asked about the negativity surrounding the Cardinals amidst their three game losing streak, said the following:

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo misses second straight practice; Deebo Samuel sits out too - Niners Nation

Deebo Samuel did not participate, but took part in individual drills, per the media that was at practice.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo the Best Quarterback Option for the 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Are the 49ers better off with an injured Jimmy Garoppolo over a healthy Trey Lance?

Kawakami: Trey Lance as the 49ers' January Surprise — the psychology of a QB ascension plan – The Athletic

Even if they didn't plan it this way, the 49ers will be a more dangerous playoff team if Trey Lance is a big part of their offense.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Previewing the storylines ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Why Matthew Stafford’s struggles are no different than Aaron Rodgers’ - Turf Show Times

Even the best NFL teams rise-and-fall with their QB’s play.

Around The NFL

Underrated part of Madden’s football success: Managing up – Sportspress Northwest

Renegades. Desperadoes. Outlaws. Castoffs. Misfits.

The final, beautiful goodbye of NFL legend John Madden

As an NFL coach and a broadcaster, Madden walked away at the perfect times. This week, the Hall of Famer died after a remarkable holiday with his family.

DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware, wide receiver Andre Johnson and kick return specialist Devin Hester were named among the 15 finalists Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger says Monday Night Football vs. Cleveland Browns likely his last game at Heinz Field

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says that "signs are pointing" to Monday night's game against the Browns being his final game at Heinz Field.

Chiefs Brace for Bengals' Empty Threat | Football Outsiders

Are the Chiefs ready for the Bengals' empty-backfield sets? Does Joe Burrow have a brighter future than Justin Herbert? Walkthrough's Week 17 game previews provide some answers.

Jones, Patriots Not Built for Playoff Success | Football Outsiders

Mac Jones has surprisingly been the top rookie quarterback of 2021, but the Buffalo Bills exposed flaws in the New England offense in a way that other teams will emulate in the postseason.

Move the Sticks: Breaking Down Top WRs in the Draft Class, Remembering John Madden

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Adam Rank provides his take on each of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Should Devin Hester be a first-ballot inductee?