Seahawks vs. Lions predictions: Most expecting a Seattle home win

The Seattle Seahawks (-7) enter the final home weekend of the regular season with a matchup against the NFC’s weakest team (based off record), the 2-12-1 Detroit Lions (+7). The two will meet for the first time since Seattle’s 26-6 home playoff win over Detroit in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2016 season.

At the time of publication, the Seahawks are listed as a seven-point favorite with the over/under set at 42.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Seahawks have just two home wins in 2021, a very uncharacteristic trend for a team that usually holds one of the most advantageous home fields in the NFL. But most experts seem to believe that this is a game the Seahawks will handle.

At ESPN, 10 of 11 experts predict that the Seahawks will come away with a win, with only Damien Woody selecting the Lions to emerge victorious.

At CBS it is more of the same. Of the five experts that made a prediction on this contest, four picked Seattle. Only Jason La Canfora took Detroit.

Lastly, over at The Athletic, again there isn’t unanimity. Ben Standig is the lone pundit picking the Lions.

As always, the Field Gulls Tallysight picks are below:

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details