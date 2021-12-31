The Seattle Seahawks will likely miss out on the awesome NFC West / Detroit Lions full circle rematch this season.

Unfortunate.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell tells reporters that QB Jared Goff, dealing with a knee injury, is doubtful to play Sunday. Looks like Tim Boyle again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2021

Jared Goff was fabulous in the rout of Arizona. And apparently he did it while playing thru a knee injury painful enough to (likely) sideline him two weeks later.



Tim Boyle is expected to start at QB in Seattle -- and he'll have D'Andre Swift by his side https://t.co/tclUvMUehb pic.twitter.com/GXoMQp35pL — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 31, 2021

Very unfortunate.

None are likely to be as disappointed as Quandre Diggs, who has a propensity for convincing Goff that they are actually teammates.

This mic'd up audio of Jared Goff's interception to Quandre Diggs provides some truly fascinating insight. pic.twitter.com/wybshsmWK8 — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 28, 2020

This was supposed to be the season that Seattle played Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, and Jared Goff in a circle-of-life type deal with Detroit.

But alas, the Seahawks will face yet another backup quarterback, which will undoubtedly give the Lions a far greater chance at victory.

Goff obliterated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, going 21/26 with 3 TDs and - I double checked - no interceptions. He hasn’t played since.

Goff had thrown 8 TDs against 9 INTs against the Seahawks in his career. Instead, they’ll face Tim Boyle, which is not a name I made up but instead is an actual quarterback who looks exactly like Matthew Stafford. Boyle threw for 5.5 yards per completion last week against the Atlanta Falcons, has two NFL starts to his name, and will likely shred the Seattle secondary.

Go Hawks.

Man I wanted Diggs to pick off Goff again, this season really is the worst.