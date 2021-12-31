 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Seahawks unlikely to get to face Jared Goff this year after all

By Tyler Alsin
Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will likely miss out on the awesome NFC West / Detroit Lions full circle rematch this season.

Unfortunate.

Very unfortunate.

None are likely to be as disappointed as Quandre Diggs, who has a propensity for convincing Goff that they are actually teammates.

This was supposed to be the season that Seattle played Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, and Jared Goff in a circle-of-life type deal with Detroit.

But alas, the Seahawks will face yet another backup quarterback, which will undoubtedly give the Lions a far greater chance at victory.

Goff obliterated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, going 21/26 with 3 TDs and - I double checked - no interceptions. He hasn’t played since.

Goff had thrown 8 TDs against 9 INTs against the Seahawks in his career. Instead, they’ll face Tim Boyle, which is not a name I made up but instead is an actual quarterback who looks exactly like Matthew Stafford. Boyle threw for 5.5 yards per completion last week against the Atlanta Falcons, has two NFL starts to his name, and will likely shred the Seattle secondary.

Go Hawks.

Man I wanted Diggs to pick off Goff again, this season really is the worst.

