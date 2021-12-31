Seahawks have very light final injury report ahead of Lions game

The final injury report has been released for the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Detroit Lions, and there’s not a lot to report!

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who has been a standout on special teams, is still out with a knee injury and if I were a betting man I’d say his season is over. Right tackle Brandon Shell, activated from the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week, is doubtful with a lingering shoulder problem. That means in all likelihood that we’ll see another week of Jake Curhan starting, and really it feels more important to see Curhan’s reps especially with the playoffs out of reach.

Lastly, running back Alex Collins is questionable with an abdominal injury. He’s been out of action due to both injury and COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks. Rashaad Penny has locked down the starting spot anyway, but no Collins could mean DeeJay Dallas assumes the role of RB2.

L.J. Collier was also removed from the COVID-19 list, so only Bless Austin and Damien Lewis remain there among active roster players.

As for the Lions, Jared Goff is presumably not playing, which would lead to a second straight start for quarterback Tim Boyle. They also have receivers Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds on the COVID-19/reserve list so they could be very thin at the position.