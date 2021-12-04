SB Nation Reacts: We’ve reached zero confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Remember a few weeks ago when I had a headline that noted that although fan confidence was among Seahawks fans was very low, at least it wasn’t zero?

Well...

That’s self-explanatory. The Seahawks are the only fanbase within SB Nation NFL to have 0% confidence in the direction of the team. The 3-8 record is the fourth worst in the league and at least it was known that teams like the Texans, Jaguars, and Lions were going to be both terrible and rebuilding. I don’t blame y’all for going to rock bottom.

Now to a couple of national questions. The AFC is stacked with teams .500 or better, but at the moment the Baltimore Ravens at 9-3 have the top spot in the conference. Sitting right behind them are the New England Patriots, who’ve rallied from 2-4 to go to 8-4 and lead the AFC East. Baltimore may have the best record but they’ve eked out a lot of close games, whereas New England is stomping out teams both good and bad. Are the Pats the AFC’s best? The majority of respondents league-wide say yes.

New England does have Buffalo twice and the Indianapolis Colts over the next three weeks, and if they win at least two of those games then Bill Belichick has done his magic yet again.

As for the oddest upset we’ve seen this season, it’s not a contest. The Jacksonville Jaguars winning 9-6 over the Buffalo Bills is far and away the top choice over the Houston Texans’ shocker over the Tennessee Titans. At least Tennessee was missing several key players on offense, whereas the Bills? Normally when you only allow 9 you win, but not on this occasion.