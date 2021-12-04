Pre-Snap Reads 12/4: Why the Seahawks are so dysfunctional - A 49ers perspective

The mantra is “6-0”.

Seahawks News

Why the Seattle Seahawks are So Dysfunctional - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, are so dysfunctional.

Overshadowed By Lousy Offense, Seattle Seahawks Defense Quietly Emerging As One Of NFL's Best - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle hasn't eclipsed 15 points in any of its three games since Russell Wilson came back from injury. It's a damn shame considering how well the team's defense has performed under tough circumstances over the past six games.

Clayton: Things don't look so good for Seahawks against 49ers

The Seahawks have done well against the 49ers in recent years, but John Clayton has a bad feeling about the upcoming matchup.

Seahawks Injuries: Seattle thin at RB again, likely without Damien Lewis

The Seahawks have three running backs listed as questionable against the 49ers while starting left guard Damien Lewis is doubtful to play.

Carroll: Seahawks' matchup with 49ers, Peterson signing, state of offense

During the latest Pete Carroll Preview, the Seahawks HC talks the matchup with the 49ers, Adrian Peterson and much more with Steve Raible.

4th-best QB in West? ‘Overcomer’ Wilson wants a word with skeptics – Sportspress Northwest

Name the injured NFL quarterback who said this Wednesday about returning to play after a four-week absence:

“You’re not practicing, you’re not throwing the ball, stuff like that. But I try to do as much as I can, (similar to) when I was out. Just trying to stay close to it and prepare myself for when I do come back, that I’m not feeling clueless out there.”

Friday Round-Up: “It’s A Blessing To Be Here” - Josh Johnson Discusses Call-Up To Active Roster

The Seahawks’ rookie undrafted free agent running back joined 710 ESPN’s ‘Wyman & Bob’ to discuss his role on the practice squad, why he felt good about his chances to get called up, and how his running style compares to other backs.

Friday notes: Debating is fun, plus more draft/Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Robust debate is always best

D.J. Reed wears cleats for his dad debilitated by MS, putting Seahawk games in perspective

D.J. Reed has more on his mind than playing his former team, playing one of the sport’s most difficult positions and trying to help his Seahawks this week.

NFC West News

3 bold predictions for the 49ers/Seahawks: Trey Lance will play for the first time since Week 5 - Niners Nation

A score that we haven’t seen in a decade.

Kliff Dwelling - Revenge of the Birds

This week, following the news reported via Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that Kliff Kingsbury was being targeted by the University of Oklahoma to be Lincoln Riley’s successor, ROTB member Chambana81 remarked:

“I’m thinking that (his) agent leaked the story of his interest in OU just to get him more money. That is to a large degree what an agent’s job is.”

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says team is being cautious with Kyler Murray's injury after last season's finish

Kyler Murray is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears with a high ankle sprain as the Cardinals continue to be cautious with their QB to avoid last season's late swoon.

Preview: Cardinals Return from Bye to Face Bears - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals' road game against the Chicago Bears.

Los Angeles Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

LA Rams roster: LB Justin Hollins finally designated to return from IR - Turf Show Times

The Rams have made a number of under the radar moves, in addition to their above the radar ones.

Around The NFL

Ranking 32 NFL GMs: Browns’ Andrew Berry, Broncos’ George Paton fast starters, but Patriots’ Bill Belichick sets pace – The Athletic

Between control and what they inherit, it's not easy to compare NFL general managers, but grouping them by length of tenure is revealing.

Perpetual Patriots starting to feel inevitable to Bills fans – The Athletic

Angst is roiling around Buffalo because — once again for the holiday season — the friggin' New England Patriots are a problem.

NFL Week 13 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 13.

Week 13 betting capsules: Bills, Patriots tussle for AFC East - National Football Post

The AFC East lead will be at stake when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in what is a fairly easy pick for Game of the Week.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen reveals bipolar disorder: 'I'm not ashamed of it anymore'

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen said on Friday night that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, marking his first comments since a scary incident at his home late last month.

Rams, Bucs Celebrate the Jolly-Stomping Festival! | Football Outsiders

It's the most wonderful time of the year for the Rams, Buccaneers, Cardinals, and a few other teams who get to pummel the NFL's most helpless weaklings in Week 13.

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic.

Jerry Jones may have had a little too much fun on Bourbon Street

ICYMI: Jerry Jones had a lot of fun on Bourbon Street with Dallas Cowboys fans before his team's game against the Saints in New Orleans.