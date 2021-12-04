Report: Seahawks will activate Adrian Peterson for 49ers game

It’s the first weekend of December, which for fans of the Seattle Seahawks has typically meant sitting back and trying to figure out where the team could finish in the NFC playoff race in seasons past. In contrast, this season the team has struggled to 3-8, which happens to be the second worst record in the NFC, and which has the team on the verge of playoff elimination in the coming weeks if it is unable to right the ship.

That said, when the Seahawks take the field against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 13 matchup between the third and fourth play teams in the NFC West, reports indicate that they will be doing so with the advantage of the services of Adrian “Win Now” Peterson.

The Seahawks will be activating Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per source. Wasting little time putting him to work. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 4, 2021

The report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN does not indicate whether Peterson will be elevated from the practice squad or whether he has earned a full promotion in his three days with the team. That said, this should not come as a significant surprise, given the injuries to three of the four running backs on the roster. In any case, it appears as though the team is wasting no time in looking for answers at a position that has been filled with question marks all season.