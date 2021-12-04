Report: Jody Allen not looking at Seahawks struggles as “one-year thing”

The Seattle Seahawks are having their roughest season since the Jim Mora era, as they sit 3-8 and in last place in the NFC West ahead of hosting the third place San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Sunday. In the midst of a season that will require a massive turnaround to avoid the first losing record for the franchise in a decade, as is to be expected reports have begun to emerge that things are not all hunky dory behind the scenes.

Specifically, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, acting owner Jody Allen is not only not pleased with the performance of the franchise, and she does not necessarily believe this is a one year blip following a decade of success. For those who missed Garafolo’s report, they may watch it here.

“Jody Allen…she’s very involved and she’s not happy. She’s not looking at this like ‘it’s a one-year thing, we’ve been successful for a decade.’” https://t.co/YAuaz5LOrL — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2021

As has been previously noted elsewhere here on Field Gulls, Allen was not shy to move on from Portland Trailblazers head coach Terry Stotts following the 2020-2021 season, a season in which the Blazers failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

This comes on the tails of allegations earlier in the week of strife and division within the locker room. So, whether the Hawks can end their losing streak by defeating the Niners or not on Sunday, the bigger questions facing the team down the stretch appear to be many of the same questions that have been floating around since reports early in the offseason that Russ was unhappy.

In particular, Garafolo notes that Pete Carroll is frustrated, “that the message that has gotten through for so long is not getting through right now.” That is eerily reminiscent of the stretch run in 2017 when multiple players stated they had tuned Carroll out because his message had gotten stale. Whether the 2021 season will see a repeat of three losses in four games during December, or whether Carroll and the coaching staff can right the ship between now and the end of the season could go a long way towards determining how material the changes are come January.