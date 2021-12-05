Seahawks vs. 49ers 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are pretty much out of the playoff picture after losing all three of their games in November. Their one win against an NFC team this season just so happened to come against this week’s opponent, the San Francisco 49ers (6-5).
Russell WIlson has clearly not been himself since coming back from injury, and the offense has been stuck in the mud. Three games played, 28 points scored, and now they find themselves a distant last in the NFC West. Meanwhile the 49ers have won three straight, including important games against the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. They will be without Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner, whereas the Seahawks’ most notable absence on this week’s injury report is Damien Lewis.
Historically speaking, the Seahawks are 7-2 against the 49ers in the Kyle Shanahan era, and 16-4 overall under Russell Wilson. Can they spring a surprise result? It’s been a long time since we’ve talked about a Seahawks team playing spoiler as a sub. 500 team. Might as well have fun with it!
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, December 5th, 2021
Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT
Channel: CBS (check coverage maps here)
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (sideline reporter: Melanie Collins)
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)
Online Streaming: Fubo.tv | Paramount+ | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YoutubeTV
Current 53-man roster: Click here
Opposition site: Niners Nation
Odds
Seahawks are 3.5 point underdogs and the over/under is set at 46 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings
October
Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
November
Week 9, 11/7: BYE
Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers
Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team
December
Week 13, 12/5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1:25 PM PT, CBS)
Week 14, 12/12: at Houston Texans (10 AM PT, FOX)
Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)
January
Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
