Seahawks vs. 49ers 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are pretty much out of the playoff picture after losing all three of their games in November. Their one win against an NFC team this season just so happened to come against this week’s opponent, the San Francisco 49ers (6-5).

Russell WIlson has clearly not been himself since coming back from injury, and the offense has been stuck in the mud. Three games played, 28 points scored, and now they find themselves a distant last in the NFC West. Meanwhile the 49ers have won three straight, including important games against the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. They will be without Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner, whereas the Seahawks’ most notable absence on this week’s injury report is Damien Lewis.

Historically speaking, the Seahawks are 7-2 against the 49ers in the Kyle Shanahan era, and 16-4 overall under Russell Wilson. Can they spring a surprise result? It’s been a long time since we’ve talked about a Seahawks team playing spoiler as a sub. 500 team. Might as well have fun with it!

Here are all the details you need on this rivalry rematch, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: CBS (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (sideline reporter: Melanie Collins)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Niners Nation

Odds

Seahawks are 3.5 point underdogs and the over/under is set at 46 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

October

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team

December

Week 13, 12/5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 14, 12/12: at Houston Texans (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)