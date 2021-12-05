Pre-Snap Reads 12/5: Gameday!

Seahawks News

5 Matchups to Watch as Seattle Seahawks Host San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Although Seattle finds itself nearly eliminated from playoff contention, Pete Carroll's squad can play the role of spoiler by sweeping the season series against San Francisco on Sunday. Which matchups will determine which rival snags the win at Lumen Field?

Curtis Allen’s week thirteen watch points (vs San Francisco) « Seahawks Draft Blog

Note: This is a guest post by Curtis Allen and the latest piece in a weekly series. Curtis looks at the Seahawks and their opponents and discusses key factors…

2021 Week 13 - Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Preview

The Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

NFC West News

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Cardinals-Bears - Revenge of the Birds

Will the Cardinals improve to 10-2 and remain perfect on the road this season?

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Talks About Kliff Kingsbury - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals general manager said simply, “We don’t want to lose Kliff.”

49ers News: Fred Warner Hoping To Play - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, December 4, 2021.

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Divisional Matchup at Seattle - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the players to watch in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13: 3 Bold Predictions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 matchup.

Rams-Jaguars: Bold predictions for Week 13 - Turf Show Times

The Rams fail to cover the spread, Aaron Donald and Von Miller combine for four sacks, and other bold predictions for Week 13.

Around The NFL

Sources - Ben Roethlisberger expects this to be his last season with Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expects this to be his final season with the Steelers, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Week 13 injury update - News on Odell Beckham Jr., Darren Waller, Dalvin Cook and more

Our NFL reporters give you the latest injury updates to big-name players entering Week 13.

NFL Week 13 fantasy football questions and answers: Reporters give advice on DK Metcalf, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

Should fantasy managers bench DK Metcalf? Will Cole Kmet keep up his Thanksgiving target share? Our reporters weigh in.

Report: Gardner Minshew II probable starting QB for Eagles - National Football Post

Gardner Minshew is slated to start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets on Sunday with Jalen Hurts battling an ankle injury, according to a published report.

NFL against-the-spread picks: Ravens and Steelers looking for answers

The Baltimore Ravens at least won last week. The Pittsburgh Steelers did not. Not even close.

Why Mac Jones tearing it up on rookie deal is disaster for Bills, rest of NFL

The NFL's a scary place. Mutants in bad moods moving at high speeds with the infliction of pain as a primary objective. Bones, ligaments, muscles, tendons and futures are on the line every snap.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced.

Bill Belichick has funny reaction to ugly weather forecast for Patriots-Bills

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not wasting any time thinking about the weather for Monday night's game in Buffalo.