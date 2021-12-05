No surprises on Seahawks inactives as Adrian Peterson expected to see bulk of workload

Sunday afternoon the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 13 matchup between the two teams located in the bottom half of the NFC West standings. The Seahawks are hoping to right the ship and end a three game losing skid, while the Niners are looking to continue their three game winning streak that has pushed them into one of the Wild Card spots in the NFC.

That said, when the teams take the field, the Seahawks will be without Alex Collins, who had been the starter in recent weeks. In his stead the Hawks are expected to give the bulk of the workload to the recently signed Adrian Peterson per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Vikings will feature RB Alexander Mattison today, while #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) should be full go. Oh, and in Seattle, Adrian Peterson is expected to get the bulk of the carries for the #Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/SH4RXM6weO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Seattle has also announced its inactives.

So, the full inactive list is: