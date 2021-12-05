Sweep! Seahawks pull off unbelievable 30-23 win over the 49ers to end losing skid

Seahawks win!

1st Half

The game started on a very grim and scary note, as the 49ers’ Trenton Cannon had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after a terrifying collision with one of his teammates on the opening kickoff. They put his neck in a brace but the good news is he was alert and he did move his left arm. He was later revealed to be suffering from a concussion.

Once play resumed, the Seahawks swiftly went three-and-out. Punt time, right? No. FAKE PUNT TIME! Travis Homer takes the direct snap and goes 73 yards to the house! What a start!!! 7-0 Seahawks.

After a three-and-out by the 49ers, the Seahawks offense responded with the great combo of a 5-yard loss by Adrian Peterson and a lost fumble by Gerald Everett on a pitiful screen. Jimmy Garoppolo found George Kittle in the end zone to tie things up at 7-7. Gross.

Another three-and-out by the Seahawks led to a punt, but they got the ball right back because Jimmy G threw it right to Bobby Wagner! Interception! Ball inside San Francisco’s 30. Then they had a holding penalty, a sack that took them to 2nd and 43 when Wilson fumbled, and eventually Jason Myers missed a 56-yard field goal wide and short. In effect they lost 20 yards of field position.

That shitshow produced a short field for the 49ers and a touchdown. George Kittle had a 3rd down catch-and-run inside the 10 and rookie Elijah Mitchell eventually pounded it in from two yards out. 14-7 49ers.

More pathetic Seahawks offense resulted in the 49ers getting another field goal. All too easy before penalties stunted the 49ers’ drive. 17-7 49ers.

A couple of passes to Freddie Swain and DK Metcalf got the Seahawks into 49ers territory. Adrian Peterson even got a 3rd down conversion inside the 35! In comical fashion, the Seahawks called a timeout to avoid delay of game and committed it anyway out of the timeout. On 3rd and 14, Wilson found DK Metcalf in tight coverage inside the 5-yard line. DPI by the 49ers led to a touchdown by Adrian Peterson from a yard out on the next play. 17-14 49ers.

Unfortunately, George Kittle exists. Touchdown on a catch-and-run of 48 yards as he tight-roped the sidelines. Just a fantastic play by the star TE. 23-14 49ers.

Two-minute drill time! Dee Eskridge with his first NFL touchdown to cap off an 8-play, 65-yard drive that did include a couple of roughing the passer penalties against the 49ers. 23-21 49ers.

2nd Half

Turnover! Travis Benjamin fumbled the opening half kickoff and it was recovered by Travis Homer! Nick Bellore forcing the fumble.

Turnover! Gerald Everett dropped an easy touchdown and it bounced into the air and into the arms of K’Waun Williams for the interception. Bad! That’s entirely on Everett and what a gaffe.

Safety! Yeah this game didn’t make any sense. Carlos Dunlap destroyed Daniel Brunskill and sacked Jimmy G in the end zone to tie things up. 23-23.

The Seahawks had a chance to take the lead again and got into field goal range, only for Wilson to miss DK Metcalf for a touchdown and then get sacked on 3rd down. Seattle ended up punting instead of chancing a 56-yard field goal. It worked out in the end because Jimmy G was picked off by Quandre Diggs, who returned it to the 49ers’ 29! Third takeaway by the Seahawks!

On 3rd down in the red zone, Wilson threw a pretty pass to Tyler Lockett for the go-ahead score! Beating Josh Norman in coverage! 30-23 Seahawks.

Seattle thought they had a turnover again when Elijah Mitchell fumbled on 3rd and 1. Quandre Diggs recovered and the big forearm hit by Darrell Taylor resulted in Mitchell suffering a head injury. Review overturned that to a down by contact, and the 49ers punted after an illegal snap on 4th and 1 (on a doomed play). The Seahawks got the ball back anyway and uh... yeah, a sack and a near-interception. But the defense stood tall and forced a punt after successfully overturning a catch by Brandon Aiyuk.

The Seahawks embarked on a six-minute drive and Rashaad Penny was a big part of that with a 27-yard catch-and-run on a screen. Travis Homer converted 4th and inches to get to the SF 2. Adrian Peterson was stuffed on 1st and 2nd down, then Gerald Everett caught a shovel pass AND FUMBLED! The 49ers recovered at the 1 with 4:03 left.

San Francisco hadn’t crossed midfield for the entire half but backed up they finally strung together a quality offensive drive and found themselves at the Seahawks’ 30 at the two-minute warning. George Kittle again doing heavy damage. Brandon Aiyuk gained 16 yards from the 23 to the 7 with time ticking away. Mitchell with a carry to the 4. Timeout called with :32 left. Next Mitchell carry to the 3. Garoppolo play-action and incomplete intended for Sherfield! 4th and goal... here’s the game! KNOCKED DOWN BY DUNLAP!!! SEAHAWKS WIN!!! SEAHAWKS WIN! 30-23 Seahawks FINAL.

Seahawks Injury Report

Kyle Fuller left the game with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Jake Curhan at left guard.

Jamal Adams left the game in the 2nd quarter with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Ryan Neal. Adams did not return.

Tyler Lockett was dinged up in the 2nd quarter but returned.

Bryan Mone left the game in the 3rd quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Brandon Shell exited the game with an ankle injury in the 4th quarter. Stone Forstyhe replaced him.

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks go on the road to play the already eliminated Houston Texans (2-10) on December 12th at 10 AM PT on FOX.