Post-Snap Reads 12/6: Seahawks prevail in sloppy but thrilling affair over 49ers

Seahawks News

Seahawks survive 49ers with goal-line stand to snap 3-game losing streak - The Athletic

The Seahawks' offense found some life, as Seattle overcame a 10-point deficit and hung on with a goal-line stand in the final minute to beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 on Sunday. The Seahawks (4-8) snapped a three-game losing skid and broke up the Niners' three-game winning streak.

Seattle Seahawks Overcome Red Zone Miscues, Grind Out 30-23 Win Over San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Down nine points with two minutes left to play in the first half, the Seahawks seemed doomed for another disappointing performance in front of their home fans. But a two-minute drill orchestrated by Russell Wilson and a second half shutout pitched by the defense paved the way for a season sweep of the 49ers.

Seahawks' unsung heroes have big-time performances in win over 49ers

The Seahawks got key performances from special teams and other under-the-radar players in a much-needed win over the 49ers.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 30-23 win over 49ers

The voices of 710 ESPN Seattle check in with their thoughts on the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Fast Facts: Seahawks outlast 49ers for chaotic 30-23 win

The Seahawks overcame three lost fumbles and a 10-point deficit in the first half to beat the 49ers 30-23 Sunday at Lumen Field.

Jamal Adams Has A Sprained Shoulder & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Injury updates from the Seahawks’ Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Hang On For Wild NFC Win Over 49ers

Notes and takeaways from a Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Instant reaction: Hahahaha! Niners « Seahawks Draft Blog

Join Rob & Robbie now to have a good laugh at the 49ers…

Tyler Lockett inspires Wilson, Seahawks in team meeting | Tacoma News Tribune

Tyler Lockett took over a normal Seahawks team meeting. He asked each player their why. It inspired Russell Wilson, Carlos Dunlap and mates to beat the 49ers.

NFC West News

Cardinals Continue to Find New Ways to Win - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Chicago Bears after forcing four turnovers and capitalizing on all of them.

8 Winners & Losers from #AZvsCHI - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals got to double-digit wins on the season behind a dominant defensive effort.

49ers go scoreless in the second half and fall to the Seahawks 30-23 - Niners Nation

Penalties and turnovers haunted San Francisco today.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Seattle Seahawks 30: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams Get Back in the Win Column With Convincing Victory Over Jacksonville Jaguars, 37- - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have moved to a record of 8-4 following their Week 13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rams-Jaguars recap: Winners and Losers from LA’s blowout victory - Turf Show Times

Sony Michel and the Rams ran over the Jaguars as LA moves to 8-4 on the season.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 13 takeaways: Cardinals defense dominates, Steelers stay alive – The Athletic

Tom Brady extended his league lead in touchdowns, the Steelers stayed alive and the Lions are winless no more.

NFL Week 13 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Arizona rolled to a win with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back, while the Colts' defense kept Houston off the board. Oh, and the Lions won! Here's what to know from Week 13.

Gardner Minshew II carries Eagles past Jets 33-18 - National Football Post

Gardner Minshew II threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Philadelphia and Jake Elliott kicked four field goals as the Eagles defeated the New York Jets 33-18 at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

In victory, Dan Campbell and Lions give voice to Oxford shooting victims — 'Those names will never be forgotten'

The Detroit Lions hadn’t won a game in nearly a year (364 days to be exact). Dan Campbell, their rookie head coach, had never been victorious in Detroit. His quarterback, Jared Goff, also new to the team, was oh-fer as a Lion. Same for a bunch of teammates.

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 13 action.

Mike Tomlin takes another shot at Chase Claypool's practice suggestion

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is still taking shots at wide receiver Chase Claypool's suggestion to improve practices.