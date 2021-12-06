 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CONFIRMED Even in a down year, Seahawks still own 49ers

Filed under:

News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ home win over 49ers

By Wilson Conn
/ new
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Now that we’ve all had the chance to catch our breath from what was a heart-racing win over the San Francisco 49ers, I’ve distilled everything you need to know from the Seattle Seahawks’ post-game press conferences. Pete Carroll started off with an injury update on Jamal Adams, who missed the entire second half with a shoulder injury. Adams’ fellow defenders Quandre Diggs and Carlos Dunlap also offered their well-wishes.

On a lighter note, team jokester Nick Bellore took the podium after a huge bounce-back performance following his costly penalty against Washington. He said he hadn’t had the chance to introduce himself to Adrian Peterson yet, as he spends his week in the defense meetings.

Bellore was also involved in the fake punt TD.

Bellore also took responsibility for his error from last week.

It seems that this week the bad luck was passed to Gerald Everett, who was involved in all three of the Seahawks’ turnovers.

The team seems to has bonded, and they will certainly have Everett’s back as he processes his rough performance. One big reason for this togetherness was a team meeting Tyler Lockett held on Saturday night.

Carroll noted that the Seahawks work in the run game on both sides of the ball was important to the win.

The Seahawks are likely to have reinforcements in the backfield next week with the return of starting running back Alex Collins.

And finally, I don’t usually include news from opponent pressers, but in case you hadn’t seen this already, I wanted to share. Trenton Cannon, the player injured on the opening kickoff avoided severe injuries.

Loading comments...