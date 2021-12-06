News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ home win over 49ers

Now that we’ve all had the chance to catch our breath from what was a heart-racing win over the San Francisco 49ers, I’ve distilled everything you need to know from the Seattle Seahawks’ post-game press conferences. Pete Carroll started off with an injury update on Jamal Adams, who missed the entire second half with a shoulder injury. Adams’ fellow defenders Quandre Diggs and Carlos Dunlap also offered their well-wishes.

Carlos Dunlap asked everyone to say a prayer for Adams. Quandre Diggs said he's hoping for the best. Pete Carroll didn't know the severity of Adams' shoulder injury, other than calling it a sprain. It was enough to keep Adams from returning in the second half. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 6, 2021

On a lighter note, team jokester Nick Bellore took the podium after a huge bounce-back performance following his costly penalty against Washington. He said he hadn’t had the chance to introduce himself to Adrian Peterson yet, as he spends his week in the defense meetings.

"He was probably wondering who I was."@NBELLORE54 on being @AdrianPeterson's lead blocker during his TD run pic.twitter.com/zLG45I5fn8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 6, 2021

Bellore was also involved in the fake punt TD.

Bellore also said that they occasionally had the fake punt look spring that free in practice but they always thought "oh, that will never happen in a game."



Said he thanked Travis Homer for slowing down for him so he could actually make his block. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 6, 2021

Bellore also took responsibility for his error from last week.

Credit to special-teams captain Nick Bellore for absolutely owning his lineup error that negated Seahawks successful onside kick lat Washington. Made this win over SF led by special teams personally rewarding for him.



“It was a pretty brutal week for me, after messing that up.” pic.twitter.com/fDcO3cS1mc — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2021

It seems that this week the bad luck was passed to Gerald Everett, who was involved in all three of the Seahawks’ turnovers.

Russell Wilson said he told Gerald Everett to keep his head up and that they're going to need him to make plays down the stretch. Says he still has full confidence in him and knows he's going to continue to bring his effort moving forward. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 6, 2021

The team seems to has bonded, and they will certainly have Everett’s back as he processes his rough performance. One big reason for this togetherness was a team meeting Tyler Lockett held on Saturday night.

Carlos Dunlap says team had long talk about their “why” last night. “Got to know each other a lot better” Dunlap said, adding “had one of those hard talks.” — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 6, 2021

Pete Carroll opened #Seahawks’ floor in team mtg yesterday for players to explain “their why.”



Tyler Lockett told teammates: “The best teams are families,” Carlos Dunlap said.



“We had one of those hard talks. …



“We set a new foundation.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2021

Carroll noted that the Seahawks work in the run game on both sides of the ball was important to the win.

Pete Carroll on holding the 49ers to just 71 yards rushing after their big success on the ground recently: "That's a real accomplishment." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 6, 2021

Pete Carroll on Adrian Peterson’s Seattle debut: “He totally exceeded my expectations” as impact on Seahawks locker room this week. pic.twitter.com/nC3vbwy14V — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 6, 2021

The Seahawks are likely to have reinforcements in the backfield next week with the return of starting running back Alex Collins.

Carroll said he thinks Alex Collins should be able to go next week and that he needed a week off. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 6, 2021

And finally, I don’t usually include news from opponent pressers, but in case you hadn’t seen this already, I wanted to share. Trenton Cannon, the player injured on the opening kickoff avoided severe injuries.